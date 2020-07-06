All World preseason football 2020

The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, and readers voted more than 19,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates. Here's a look at the top five in voting, as of Monday:

Quarterback: Mason Williams, Bixby; Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Jake Raines, Broken Arrow; and Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska

Running back: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley; AJ Green, Union; and Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Wide receiver: Cole Adams, Owasso; Kelan Carney, Owasso; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian; and Steven Brown, Stillwater

Offensive line: Lance Petermann, Stillwater; Kainan Wade, Cleveland; Caleb Townsend, Bixby; Logan Nobles, Jenks; and Hudson Moseby, Owasso

Defensive back: Gage Laney, Owasso; Grant Lohr, Jenks; Eli Benham, Sperry; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; and Tevin Williams, Stillwater

Linebacker: Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Nick Wedel, Bixby; Emaud Triplett, Owasso; and Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Defensive line: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Chris McClellan, Edison; Issac Smith, Wagoner; Jaden Brown, Booker T Washington; and Holden Martinson, Edison

Kicker/special teams: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Hagen Hood, Owasso; Ryan Conner, Claremore; Caden Davis, Bartlesville; and Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.

Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

