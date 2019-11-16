Coweta 42, Tahlequah 21: The matchup history between Tahlequah and Coweta has certainly been interesting the past seasons. Tahlequah won both regular-season matchups in non-district play, and twice now Coweta has prevailed in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Unranked Coweta (6-5) did it this year, thanks to 35 unanswered points in the second half at No. 5 Tahlequah.
“As a coach of a young team, you think, ‘OK, what are we going to do?’” Coweta coach Tim Harper said of his team trailing 21-7 in the third quarter at Doc Wadley Stadium. “Luckily for us, our kids just kept competing.”
That’s when sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm went to work.
Hamm hit Brent Barlow for a 42-yard touchdown pass to cut Tahlequah’s lead to 21-14, and Hamm followed that up with a 27-yard TD pass to Barlow to tie the game at 21 before the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Coweta.
Freshman Na’Kylan Starks threw a 21-yard pass to Hamm to give Coweta the lead, and Starks later added a 46-yard touchdown run to put Tahlequah away. For good measure, Hamm had a 72-yard TD pass to Gunnar McCollough for the game’s final score.
Hamm finished 10-of-17 for 289 yards and four TDs, and Coweta’s defense limited Tahlequah’s lethal rushing attack with Dae Dae Leathers to just 119 yards on 34 carries.
“Gage Hamm played out of his mind,” Harper said. “And our defense played super.”
Coweta will now host No. 4 Piedmont in the 5A quarterfinals on Friday night.
“I’ve never had a team like this,” said Harper, whose team is 6-0 on the road this season and 0-5 at home. “Never had a team this young that’s competed this hard. The fun part is they won’t want to quit playing. We’re all just having a blast right now.”