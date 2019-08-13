Voting in the All-World Preseason Football contest had ended.
Voting closed at 3 p.m. today.
Thank you to all who participated in this summer's annual contest.
Each summer, we ask readers' help in identifying the area's best high school football players.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — were selected as candidates.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2019 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Voting began June 2. On Aug. 1, the candidates for each position were cut to the top five vote-getters.
Winners will be announced in the Aug. 25 sports section.