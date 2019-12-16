Bill Knight Automotive will be the presenting sponsor of the annual All World Awards, honoring the best high school athletes in the region, the Tulsa World announced in November.
In addition, Bill Knight Lincoln and Bill Knight Ford will present the weekly Players and Athletes of the Week during the high school sports seasons.
During the 2019 season, readers voted weekly in an online poll for the Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week, while Tulsa World's staff also picked a Player of the Week.
Voting began last week for which of these Players of the Week had the best performance of the season. Here are the top five so far:
Bixby's Mason Williams
Owasso's Cole Dugger
Regent Prep's Braden Gilbert
Wagoner's Issac Smith
Rejoice Christian's Will Lambley and Verdigris' Sloan Roller (tie)
Vote now through Dec. 30. The winner will be published Jan. 4.
View candidates below: