In addition, Bill Knight Lincoln and Bill Knight Ford will present the weekly Players and Athletes of the Week during the high school sports seasons.
During the 2019 season, readers voted weekly in an online poll for the Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week, while Tulsa World's staff also picked a Player of the Week.
Voting began last week for which of these Players of the Week had the best performance of the season. Here are the top eight so far:
Regent Prep's Braden Gilbert
Rejoice Christian's Will Lambley
Vote now through Dec. 30. The winner will be published Jan. 4.
Week 0, readers choice: Owasso senior quarterback Cole Dugger
Week 1, readers choice: Wagoner junior defensive end Isaac Smith
Week 2, readers choice: Pryor senior wide receiver Garrett Mitchell
Week 3, readers choice: Sperry senior LB/RB Joe Whiteley
Week 4, readers choice: Mounds senior QB/DB Dayton Patrick
Week 5, readers choice: Dewey senior QB/DB Kale Carner
Week 5, staff choice: Sapulpa junior RB/DB Te’Zohn Taft
Week 6, readers choice: Bartlesville senior running back Laken Clowdus
Week 7, readers choice: Rejoice Christian senior noseguard Will Lambley
Week 8, readers choice: Rejoice Christian senior RB/LB Nate Anderson
Week 9, readers choice: Bishop Kelley junior wide receiver Jeremiah Besses
Week 10, readers choice: Sperry senior wide receiver Kohlby Foster
Week 11 (playoff opening week), readers choice: Coweta sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm
Week 12 (playoffs second round), readers choice: Wagoner junior linebacker Trey Gause
Week 13 (playoff semifinals/quarterfinals), readers choice: Regent Prep senior quarterback Braden Gilbert
Week 14 (playoffs finals/semifinals), readers choice: Regent Prep senior quarterback Braden Gilbert
Week 14 (playoffs finals/semifinals), staff choice: Owasso senior defensive end Haydon Grant
Bill Knight Automotive to sponsor All World Awards