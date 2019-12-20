All World 2020 Bill Knight Lincoln

Bill Knight Automotive will be the presenting sponsor of the annual All World Awards, honoring the best high school athletes in the region, the Tulsa World announced in November.

In addition, Bill Knight Lincoln and Bill Knight Ford will present the weekly Players and Athletes of the Week during the high school sports seasons.

During the 2019 season, readers voted weekly in an online poll for the Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week, while Tulsa World's staff also picked a Player of the Week.

Voting began last week for which of these Players of the Week had the best performance of the season. Here are the top eight so far:

Bixby's Mason Williams

Wagoner's Isaac Smith

Verdigris' Sloan Roller

Regent Prep's Braden Gilbert

Wagoner's Trey Grause

Coweta's Gage Hamm

Owasso's Cole Dugger

Rejoice Christian's Will Lambley

Vote now through Dec. 30. The winner will be published Jan. 4.

View candidates below:

