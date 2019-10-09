Ethan Downs, the top Oklahoma high school football player in the 2021 recruiting class, has committed to the University of Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end/defensive end from Weatherford is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 14 weakside defensive end in his recruiting class.
“I have been offered an opportunity that very few people receive, and it has been my dream ever since I was 7 years old to play football for the University of Oklahoma!” he tweeted Wednesday night.
Downs also has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas, LSU, Nebraska and Baylor, among others.