Here are players to watch and numbers to know heading into Week 3 of the high school football season:
Game to watch
Hominy (2-0) at Class A No. 10 Barnsdall (3-0): Osage County rivals fizzled last year, but now they're playing for a share of first place in District A-5.
Numbers to know
190.5: Receiving yards per game for Bixby WR Brennan Presley. With 381 yards in two games, he is fifth nationally among Maxpreps statistical leaders. He’s also among the national leaders with eight TD receptions as the No. 1 Spartans visit Putnam City.
12: Consecutive games with at least one TD pass by Metro Christian QB Asher Link, dating back to the final 10 games of last season. The Patriots host Holland Hall in a battle of 2A title contenders Friday.
8: Arkansas state titles for Greenwood coach Rick Jones, former Union and Broken Arrow head coach, in 15 seasons at the Bulldogs’ helm. Greenwood brings a 27-game winning streak to play at Sand Springs.
Players to watch
Nate Anderson, RB, Rejoice Christian
Averages 12.4 yards per carry and has seven TDs as the Class A No. 2 Eagles host Haskell.
Ryan Conner, P, Claremore
His 34.7-yard punting average could come in handy Friday as the Zebras host Edison and high-flying Sevion Morrison.
Chase McGill, RG; Cash Perrier, RT, Barnsdall
Two-way standouts help clear the way for an offense averaging 52 points and 440 yards per game.
Lennox Suneagle, LB, Ponca City
Has 31 tackles in two games as Wildcats visit Collinsville on Friday. Ponca's 2-0 start is its first in 14 years.
Jakob White, QB, Henryetta
Threw five TD passes in a 48-32 win over Warner and has seven for the season as the Knights host Hartshorne.