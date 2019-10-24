Numbers to know
3,082: Career receiving yards for Stillwater WR Anthony Bland, who played two years at La Jolla (California) Country Day before joining the Pioneers last season. He also has 34 career TD receptions. Stillwater visits Putnam West on Friday.
34: Consecutive losses by the Will Rogers Ropers, who haven’t won a game since Sept. 16, 2016. With an 0-7 record this season, the Ropers play another winless team Friday, visiting Memorial at LaFortune Stadium. Senior DE Carlos Lopez has 12 tackles for loss.
6: Forced fumbles by B.T. Washington OLB Krishawn Brown. The University of Kansas commit also has 14 TFLs as the Hornets visit Muskogee in a battle likely to decide a homefield playoff spot in District 6AII-2.
Players to watch
Brock Borin, TE/DE, Adair
Five of his nine pass receptions have gone for touchdowns. Also has four TFLs as the Warriors visit Kansas on Friday.
Braden Fullbright, RG, Bristow
Two-year starter leads a powerful offensive line for the Pirates as they host Wagoner in a District 4A-3 first-place showdown.
Wil Moyer, QB, Cushing
Has passed for 2,038 yards and 26 TDs for the Tigers, still in the running for a playoff berth as they host Harrah.
Chase Smith, OLB/RB, Berryhill
Senior has a team-leading nine sacks and three rushing TDs as the 3A No. 4 Chiefs host Vinita on Friday.
Drake Vannoy, OLB/SS, Jenks
Leads the Trojans with nine TFLs as they visit Norman in a game both teams need to host in the 6AI playoffs.