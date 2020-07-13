All World preseason football 2020

Readers voted more than 22,000 times in the first three weeks to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, and readers voted more than 22,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

The order of the top five in voting of each of the eight categories changed since last week; here's the leaders as of Monday:

Quarterback: Mason Williams, Bixby; Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska; and Jake Raines, Broken Arrow

Running back: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore; Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley; and AJ Green, Union

Wide receiver: Cole Adams, Owasso; Steven Brown, Stillwater; Kelan Carney, Owasso; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; and Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian

Offensive line: Lance Petermann, Stillwater; Caleb Townsend, Bixby; Kainan Wade, Cleveland; Logan Nobles, Jenks; and Hudson Moseby, Owasso

Defensive back: Gage Laney, Owasso; Grant Lohr, Jenks; Eli Benham, Sperry; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; and Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Linebacker: Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Nick Wedel, Bixby; Cade Gibson, Metro Christian; and Emaud Triplett, Owasso

Defensive line: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Chris McClellan, Edison; Justin Hines, Coweta; Issac Smith, Wagoner; and Jaden Brown, Booker T Washington

Kicker/special teams: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Ryan Conner, Claremore; Hagen Hood, Owasso; Caden Davis, Bartlesville; and Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.

You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Tags