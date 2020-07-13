The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, and readers voted more than 22,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
The order of the top five in voting of each of the eight categories changed since last week; here's the leaders as of Monday:
Quarterback: Mason Williams, Bixby; Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska; and Jake Raines, Broken Arrow Running back: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore; Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley; and AJ Green, Union Wide receiver: Cole Adams, Owasso; Steven Brown, Stillwater; Kelan Carney, Owasso; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; and Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian Offensive line: Lance Petermann, Stillwater; Caleb Townsend, Bixby; Kainan Wade, Cleveland; Logan Nobles, Jenks; and Hudson Moseby, Owasso
Defensive back: Gage Laney, Owasso; Grant Lohr, Jenks; Eli Benham, Sperry; Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian; and Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Linebacker: Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Nick Wedel, Bixby; Cade Gibson, Metro Christian; and Emaud Triplett, Owasso Defensive line: Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Chris McClellan, Edison; Justin Hines, Coweta; Issac Smith, Wagoner; and Jaden Brown, Booker T Washington Kicker/special teams: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Ryan Conner, Claremore; Hagen Hood, Owasso; Caden Davis, Bartlesville; and Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at
OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
Photo by SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
Courtesy photo
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
Courtesy photo
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Courtesy photo
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Photo by CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Photo by CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Photo by STEVEN VAN WORTH/For the Tulsa World
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Ryan Conner, Claremore
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Photo by SHANE COSSEY/For the Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
K/ST nominee: Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Courtesy photo
K/ST nominee: Mason Ford, Coweta
Photo by CLAY ALLEN/Wagoner County American-Tribune
K/ST nominee: Hagen Hood, Owasso
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
K/ST nominee: Garrett Long, Adair
Courtesy photo