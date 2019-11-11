2018 Champion
Heritage Hall: Phillip Smitherman averages 21.7 yards per catch and has 12 receiving TDs. The powerful Chargers (9-0) have won four gold balls in five years and are 76-3 in that stretch. They top 3A in scoring defense, allowing eight points per game.
Leading challengers
Lincoln Christian: The No. 2 Bulldogs want another shot at Heritage Hall after losing to the Chargers in last year’s semifinals and the 2015 championship game. Chase Ricke has 39 TD passes, leading 3A’s top scoring offense. The Bulldogs average 51 points per game.
Plainview: OSU-commit Eli Russ and TCU-commit Blake Nowell lead the No. 3 Plainsmen (8-1), whose only loss was to 4A No. 2 Tuttle. Russ, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound guard, is one of the state’s top-rated prospects and Nowell, a receiver, averages more than 20 yards per catch.
Perkins-Tryon: The No. 4 Demons (9-1) took Heritage Hall to the wire before falling 28-21 on Oct. 11 to decide the District 3A-1 title. Austin Mages has accounted for 37 TDs and the Demons are second in 3A scoring defense, allowing 10.6 points per game.
Area teams to watch:
Verdigris: Arkansas State offensive line-commit Austin Woods and receiver Toby Willis (15 TDs) lead the Cardinals (9-1), who knocked off Berryhill for the District 3A-4 title.
Berryhill: Jacob Miller has 31 TD passes and Chase Burke has 16 rushing TDs to lead the Chiefs (9-1). Berryhill’s seniors are 43-4 over the past four years.
Casica Hall: Jaxon Henderson has 20 TD passes and Zach Uhren has 12 TD receptions and three interceptions as the Comandos (7-3) make a state-leading 33rd consecutive playoff appearance.
Players to watch
Dontierre Fisher, RB/OLB, Checotah
Highly touted sophomore has 20 rushing TDs and nine TFLs.
Dalton Norman, WR/DB, Inola
Speedy junior has 11 receiving TDs and two pass interceptions.
Mason Peery, QB, Stigler
Dual-threat senior has accounted for 2,452 yards and 40 TDs.
Marquee matchup
No. 5 Sulphur, runner-up for last year's 3A state title, visits No. 4 Perkins-Tryon in a potential blockbuster first-round game.
Looking ahead
Berryhill-Stigler winner likely gets Heritage Hall in the quarterfinals.
Predicted state champion
Lincoln Christian 44, Plainview 41