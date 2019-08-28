Stephen Kittleman has entered an exclusive club and wants to prove he belongs.
The Jenks junior remembers the first time he learned he would be wearing the No. 9 jersey this season. That’s the number usually reserved for the Trojans’ starting quarterback.
“It wasn’t a really big ceremony or anything like that,” Kittleman said. “They just told me I’d be wearing No. 9 and gave me a jersey.”
It was a “cool moment,” he said, for a guy who has dreamed of playing quarterback for the Trojans for a long time.
“I grew up watching Sawyer Kollmorgen and Cooper Nunley play quarterback. It’s a great tradition Jenks has,” he said.
With rare exceptions, every Jenks quarterback since Mark Ginther in 2006-07 has worn No. 9. Ginther, Kollmorgen, Kyle Alexander, Nunley and Ian Corwin have combined to lead the Trojans to six state titles and four runner-up finishes over 13 seasons.
“It’s never spoken about, to my knowledge, but it certainly is a tradition,” offensive coordinator Greg Calabrese said. “(Ginther) was one of the best quarterbacks to come through here. He set a standard that each new kid who comes into the role wants to live up to.”
Now it’s the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Kittleman’s turn. After backing up Corwin for two seasons, he’ll be the man under center Thursday when the Trojans open the 2019 season at Mansfield (Texas) Legacy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Mansfield ISD’s Vernon Newsom Stadium.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs said Kittleman is a worthy successor to Corwin, who guided the Trojans for three seasons and ranks as the school’s career passing leader with 8,980 yards.
“We’ve been impressed with Stephen for a long time. That should be obvious from the fact that we moved him up to be the backup for Ian in both his freshman and sophomore years,” Riggs said. “He’s gone about his business here and proven himself, which we kind of expected.”
Like Corwin, though not large in stature, Kittleman “has some intangibles,” Riggs said. “He’s intelligent and he has a calming confidence that makes him good at leading our offensive huddle. He has a great attitude, very positive. He builds up on our kids.”
Kittleman’s arm strength “has some a long way since last year,” Calabrese said, adding that Kittleman has grown in his understanding of the game.
“He’s usually a step ahead. We see all sorts of defenses, and he enjoys trying to dissect them,” Calabrese said. “He enjoys trying to turn the field into a chess board and stay one step ahead of the defense.”
Riggs is most impressed with Kittleman’s character.
“The quarterback is often looked at as the big man on confidence, but (Kittleman) doesn’t carry himself that way. He takes more of an approach of serving others,” Riggs said. “I’m never surprised to see him pitch in and help clean the locker room. Other people see a kid throwing touchdown passes, but the thing that makes the coaches proudest is when he works behind the scenes and does the right thing when nobody is looking.”
Kittleman said Ginther, who guided the Trojans to back-to-back state titles in his final two seasons, “started the tradition and may be the best quarterback to play here.” But Kollmorgen likely had the greatest influence on Kittleman when he was younger.
Kittleman was playing Mighty Mites football when Kollmorgen settled in as the Trojans starter as a sophomore in 2008 and helped lead them to three state runner-up finishes.
“His sister (Rachel) was my babysitter, and he would come over and play catch with me. I loved that so much,” he said. “I would talk football nonstop with her and I think it got a little annoying, so she had to get some backup help.”