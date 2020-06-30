All World preseason football 2020

Readers voted more than 16,000 times in the first week to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates. Here's a look at the top three in voting, as of Monday:

Quarterback: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Jake Raines, Broken Arrow; and Gage Hamm, Coweta

Running back: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; and Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley

Wide receiver: Cole Adams, Owasso; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; and Kelan Carney, Owasso

Offensive line: Lance Petermann, Stillwater; Kainan Wade, Cleveland; and Logan Nobles, Jenks

Defensive back: Gage Laney, Owasso; Grant Lohr, Jenks; and Eli Benham, Sperry

Linebacker: Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Nick Wedel, Bixby; and Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

Defensive line: Chris McClellan, Edison; Michael Jamerson, Owasso; and Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington

Kicker/special teams: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Hagen Hood, Owasso; and Caden Davis, Bartlesville

Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.

