Tickets will be available at the door Saturday for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s annual Hall of Fame banquet at the Marriott Southern Hills.
Jim Cherry, Martha O’Rourke and Mark Dicus are among the 10 who will be inducted.
“It’s another great class,” OCA executive director Milt Bassett said Friday. “It’s an honor to be able to honor them.”
The induction ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. There will be an Old-Timers Reception at 5 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $20, but admission is free for those wanting to only see the induction ceremony.
Cherry had a 173-146 record in 29 seasons as a head football coach from 1975-2010. He is Edison’s all-time winningest football coach, and led Bristow (1999) and Victory Christian (2004) to state title games.
O’Rourke was the head coach of state championship cross country and track teams at Jenks (eight) and Lincoln Christian (four), where she retired in 2016 after winning her 12th state title.
Dicus led Pryor to a fastpitch state title in 2016 after coaching Dewey to four earlier in his career. He was the national coach of the year in 1994.
Also in the class of inductees are longtime Anadarko boys basketball coach Doug Schumpert, Midwest City Carl Albert baseball coach Wayne Dozier and former Davis football coach Jody Weber. Other inductees are Frederick’s Ed Jones, Marlow’s Bill Carter, Purcell’s Randy Belicek and Blanchard’s Kevin Foster.