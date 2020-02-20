Freshman pitcher M'Kayla Hillman became the first to throw a perfect game for the Rogers State softball program on Wednesday as the No. 22 Hillcats (14-2) swept a doubleheader with Texas Woman's University.
RSU pitcher Andrea Morales reached a career milestone in game one's 9-3 victory before Hillman tossed the perfect game against the Pioneers (3-9), who defeated defending national champion and No. 1 Augustana earlier this season. The Hillcats picked up a 12-0 win in the second game.
Morales reached 400 career strikeouts in the first game.