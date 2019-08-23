Tulsa Drillers relievers combined for 10 ⅔ consecutive hitless and scoreless innings Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday night, however, was a different story.
After Parker Curry’s strong starting performance, the Drillers’ bullpen gave up six runs in the seventh inning as the Corpus Christi Hooks rolled to an 8-2 victory in the opener of a three-game series before a crowd of 7,017 at ONEOK Field.
The loss dropped the Drillers (70-59 overall, 33-27 second half) into a first-place tie with Arkansas in the Texas League North Division with 10 games remaining. Arkansas, which defeated Amarillo 5-2, owns the tiebreaker over Tulsa.
For the second consecutive night, the Drillers’ opponent broke open a 2-2 tie game with a huge scoring outburst. On Thursday, Amarillo scored seven runs in the third inning.
Drillers reliever Stetson Allie (1-1) entered in the seventh and threw only four of his 19 pitches for strikes. Osvaldo Duarte quickly ended the Tulsa bullpen’s no-hit streak when he lined Allie’s first pitch for a single. After Anibal Sierra walked, Jake Meyers singled home Duarte with the go-ahead run.
Consecutive walks to Jonathan Arauz and Corey Julks forced in a run and ended Allie’s night on the mound. J.J. Matijevic followed with a two-run single off Ryan Moseley. Jake Adams’ sacrifice fly drove in Arauz. Stephen Wrenn then chopped a two-run single into left field for an 8-2 lead.
Corpus Christi’s Brett Adcock, Tommy DeJuneas and Yohan Ramirez (3-4) combined on a five-hitter and struck out 16.
Each team scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings. The Hooks (64-65, 31-29) jumped on top 1-0 on consecutive doubles by Adams and Wrenn. Tulsa matched that in the bottom of the fourth as Omar Estevez led off with a double and scored on Connor Wong’s single.
In the fifth, Corpus Christi scored an unearned run as Meyers singled with one out and advanced to second on left fielder Drew Avans’ error. Julks’ two-out single drove in Meyers.
Jared Walker’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 2.
While the Drillers’ bullpen struggled, Ramirez, who entered the game in the sixth inning with a 5.62 ERA, overpowered the Drillers as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.
It appeared early in the night that Tulsa had caught a break when Hooks pitching phenom Cristian Javier, who had a 2.07 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 74 innings, was scratched from his scheduled start and promoted to Triple-A Round Rock. Javier was replaced by Adcock, a lefty who entered with a 2-8 record and 7.09 ERA, Adcock, however, allowed only two runs over 4 ⅔ innings.
Tulsa wasted another strong start by Curry, who allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings. He did not issue a walk, but Allie gave the Hooks three in the seventh and that led to the Drillers’ downfall.