The Tulsa men's tennis team competed in the singles and doubles main draws on Wednesday at the Saint Francis Health System ITA Men's All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
TU sophomore No. 96 Kody Pearson fell to freshman Andres Martin of Georgia Tech 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.
TU freshman Juan Pablo Cenoz lost in straight sets to No. 17 Adam Walton of Tennessee 6-3, 6-2.
In the doubles main draw, TU sophomores Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwall-Jones lost to Baylor's Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto 6-4, 6-4.