Five Golden Hurricane volleyball players turned in double-digit performances to end the Tulsa Invitational with a 3-1 win over SIUE on Saturday at the Reynolds Center.
Tulsa (6-4) won 19-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 and went 2-1 in its three matches. The Cougars fell to 5-4.
TU senior Taylor Horsfall had a match-high 24 digs and registered a career-high four service aces.
Horsfall and junior Callie Cook were both named to the all-tournament team. It's Horsfall's third tournament nod this season and Cook's first.