Summary: In a crazy finish at the BOK Center that featured three goals in the final 1 minute, 23 seconds, Rapid City held off Tulsa 5-4 in an ECHL game Friday night.
Notes: The Rush led 4-2 heading into the third period and went up 5-2 on Brennan Saulnier’s empty-net goal at 18:37. ... The Oilers’ J.J. Piccinich made it interesting with a power-play goal at 19:20 and the final tally at 19:42.
Records: Rapid City is 9-4-2-0, 20 points, first place in ECHL Mountain Division; Tulsa is 6-9-1-0, 13 points, fifth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho, BOK Center
RUSH 5, OILERS 4
Rapid City 2 2 1 — 5
Tulsa 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Knight 3 (Joshua, Pleskach), 7:04. 2. Rapid City, Poulsen 5 (Howdeshell, Fiore), 14:07. 3. Rapid City, Quenneville 4 (Rauter, Coyne), 19:20. Penalties: Saulnier, RC (boarding), 2:23; Fiore, RD (interference), 19:56.
Second Period: 3. Rapid City, Torrel 1 (Coulter, Phillips), PP, 2:54. 4. Tulsa, McNulty 2 (Piccinich, Knight), 6:37. 5. Rapid City, Saulnier 7 (Killins, Israel), PP, 16;13. Penalties: McKee, Tulsa (high-sticking), 2:25; Crunk, RC (fighting-major), 4:06; McKee, Tulsa (fighting-major), 4:06; Pleskach, Tulsa (slashing), 14:50.
Third Period: 7. Rapid City, Saulnier 8 (Quenneville, Coulter), EN, 18:37. 8. Tulsa, Piccinich 6 (Moynihan, Kaunisto), PP, 19:20. 9. Tulsa, Piccinich 7 (Sampair, Knight), 19:42. Penalties: McKee, Tulsa (roughing), 9:47; McKee, Tulsa (broken stick), 14:36; Rauter, RC (hooking), 19:09.
Power plays: Rapid City 2-for-2; Tulsa 0-for-2.
Shots: Rapid City 13-11-6—30; Tulsa 17-10-14—41.
Saves: Rapid City, Prosvetov 16-9-12—37; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 11-9-5—25.
Referee: Roeland. A: 4,736.