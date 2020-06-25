For the first time since Oklahoma sports were shut down because of the pandemic, a professional boxing event will be conducted before a live audience.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grove Civic Center, a Midway Sports and Entertainment-promoted event includes seven professional bouts.
For participants, there will be no pre-fight testing for COVID-19. Instead, there will be standard physical exams and temperature checks administered by doctors representing the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission. All participants, including trainers and corner personnel, must fill out health questionnaires.
Ticket prices range from $100 to $35. A live stream, priced at $14.99, can be viewed at midway-sports.com.
For those who purchase tickets on the Midway website, there is a waiver: “I hereby accept and assume all risks associated (with attending the event). I further agree . . . to release (Midway Sports and Entertainment) of any liability whatsoever.”
The website reports that for spectators, “seating will be 6 feet apart. Please maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.”
“The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission, as well as the city of Grove, are taking extra precautions to protect the participants as well as the spectators,” state boxing Commissioner Joe Miller told the Tulsa World. “Social distancing will be strictly adhered to.
“All employees, commission personnel and fighter camps will be required to wear masks and get temperature checks before entering the building. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to participate.”
All fighters also are required to sign waiver documents. After each bout, the two fighters and their corner personnel are required to leave the arena.
“With these precautions in place,” Miller said, “we will attempt to be as safe as possible.”
In the heavyweight main event, Jamal Woods of Forrest City, Arkansas, is matched with Brandon Spencer of Atlanta. The event’s local promoter is Jim Roach, the owner and operator of the Grove Boxing Club. He was a longtime amateur fighter and a 1982 Oklahoma Golden Gloves champion.