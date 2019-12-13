Summary: Tulsa took control with three goals in the second period — two by Robby Jackson — and rolled to a 6-3 ECHL victory Friday over the Wichita Thunder in front of 5,425 at the BOK Center.
Notes: The Oilers outshot the Thunder 47-33. ... Wichita put a little bit of pressure on the Oilers with two third-period goals within 12 seconds of each other to pull within 5-3, but Jack Kopacka scored unassisted at 17:15 to ice it. It was his second goal of the night. ... J.J. Piccinich (11:11 of the first) and Josh Wesley (1:35 into the third) scored the other Oilers goals.
Records: Tulsa is 10-14-2-0, 22 points, tied for sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 11-10-5-0, 27 points, fourth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita, BOK Center
OILERS 6, THUNDER 3
Wichita 0 1 2 — 3
Tulsa 1 3 2 — 6
First period: 1. Tulsa, Piccinich 9 (Wesley, Kopacka), PP, 11:11. Penalties: Fournier, Wic (slashing), 2:56; Clifford, Tul (slashing), 5:02; Fournier, Wic (tripping), 5:22; Crane, Wic (slashing), 10:38; De Jong, Wic (hooking), 16:48; Clifford, Tul (hooking), 17:10; served by Pleskach, Tul (bench minor-too many men), 18:04.
Second period: 2. Tulsa, Jackson 8 (Pleskach), 6:11. 3. Tulsa, Kopacka 2 (Clifford, Liberati), 7:06. 4. Tulsa, Jackson 9 (Kopacka, Moynihan), 15:30. 5. Wichita, Parkkonen 3 (Safin, Hebig), 16:52. Penalties: Schmitz, Wic (tripping), 3:55; Liberati, Tul (holding), 7:52.
Third period: 6. Tulsa, Wesley 7 (Kopacka, Moynihan), PP, 1:35. 7. Wichita, Safin 8 (Dorowicz, Hebig), 11:03. 8. Wichita, Hebig 5 (Dorowicz, Safin), 11:15. 9. Tulsa, Kopacka 3, 17:15. Penalties: Hebig, Wic (high-sticking), 1:02; Salvaggio, Wic (tripping), 3:42; Liberati, Tul (holding), 4:27; Ruggiero, Tul (cross-checking), 19:48.
Power plays: Wichita 0-for-6; Tulsa 2-for-7
Shots: Wichita 10-10-13—33; Tulsa 20-15-12—47
Saves: Wichita, Gilliam 19-12-10—41; Tulsa, Williams 10-9-11—30
Referee: Fleming. A: 5,425.