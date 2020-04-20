Rogers State men’s basketball and head coach Justin Barkley have announced the signing of four players to the 2020-21 recruiting class.
The class features junior college transfer Kelvin Allen and three freshmen, Preston Lawrence and Christopher Harris Jr., of Texas and Anfernee Nelson from Jenks.
Lawrence, who signed for the Hillcats in the fall, wrapped up his prep career as a 1,000-point scorer at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas. The 6-foot-4 guard lettered all four seasons for the Wildcats, scoring 1,303 career points.
"Preston was our first signee for the 2020-21 class," said Barkley. "Our staff identified him early on in the fall and we made it a priority to find a player of Preston's potential. Preston brings a lot of qualities that our team values to the table."
Nelson comes out of Jenks High School where he played under Clay Martin and helped turn the program around. The 6-5 forward averaged 13.9 points per game his senior season and pulled down 4.7 rebounds per contest.
After the Trojans had eight wins in 2017-18, Nelson helped lead Jenks to an 18-8 record in 2018-19 before Nelson and the Trojans went 22-5 this season before the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nelson was named First Team All-Conference this season, leading Jenks as the Trojans climbed as high as No. 2 in the state in 6A and qualified for the OSSAA State Tournament. Nelson and Jenks were also winners of the Regional Championship.
"We feel Anfernee's best basketball is still ahead of him," said Barkley. "He comes from a great family and has great work ethic. Our staff can't wait to start working with him on a daily basis."
Harris, a native of Fresno, Texas, is a three-year letter winner for Hightower High School. Harris guided the Hurricanes to 87 wins, including a 33-5 mark as a senior and a trip to the UIL Texas 5A State Championship Final Four before the tournament was suspended due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Chris was a tough and competitive point guard we identified during the year that we really wanted," said Barkley.
As a senior, the 5-11 guard scored 362 points, averaging 9.5 points per game. He also pulled down 166 rebounds, averaging 4.4 per game, while dishing out 172 assists, an average of 4.5 per contest. Defensively, Harris recorded 131 steals, averaging 3.4 per game. Harris was named First Team All-District and named to the TABC 5A All-Region II Team.
Allen will join the Hillcats after helping lead Pearl River Community College to an undefeated season.
Allen, a native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is a JUCO Top 100 nominee after helping Pearl River to the No. 1 ranking this season with a 28-0 record, including a Mississippi Junior College State Championship, as well as a Region 23 Championship and a NJCAA National Tournament Appearance before the season was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Kelvin is a big addition to our recruiting class,” said Barkley. “We were looking for a big time winner that understood the qualities it takes to compete in the tough MIAA. Kelvin has been a part of championships teams the last three years he has played. He understands the little things it takes to have success at this level.”
During his sophomore season, the 6-3 guard averaged 8.0 points per game while also collecting 2.4 rebounds per contest and dishing out 1.4 assists per game.