TSC Hurricane boys 15-under soccer club were crowned champions at the US Club Soccer ENPL National Championship on July 15 in Commerce City, Colorado. TSC's 3-1 victory over Chicago’s Eclipse Select marked back-to-back titles for the squad, which won the 14-under national title in 2018.
"We earned it," TSC Hurricane player Trust Chigede said in a video released by the club. "We dug deep, got the result we wanted and ended up a national champion.”
TSC Hurricane overpowered opponents during the five-day tournament, racking up 10 goals and finishing undefeated.
Established in 1991, TSC Hurricane has emerged among the top youth soccer programs in the state. Over its three decade history, the club has won nearly 200 state championships and sent more than 70 percent of its athletes to play college soccer.