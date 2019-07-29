Three members of the Jenks America Track club placed in the top six of their respective categories last week at the USATF Junior Olympic National Championships in Sacramento, California. Hudson Mazzei of Jenks (third place, 17-18-year-old men's 1500 meters), Zoie Kiddy of Kiefer (third place 17-18-year-old women's 1500m) and Ruben Sandoval Daniels of Enid (sixth place, 17-18-year-old men's 3000m) were recognized as All-Americans based on their top-eight finishes in the finals of their respective events.