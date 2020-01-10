Summary: Rocco Carzo scored Kansas City’s first and last goals of the night to lead the Mavericks to a 5-1 ECHL victory over the Tulsa Oilers before a crowd of 4,565 Friday night at the BOK Center.
Notes: Adam Pleskach scored the Oilers’ lone goal on a power play at 2:39 of the first period. ... Carzo pulled the Mavs even with his goal at 6:00 and then Terrance Amorosa scored what became the game-winner with his goal at 18:46 of the first. ... Tulsa trailed 2-1 after the first, despite outshooting Kansas City 17-8 in the period. ... Two early goals in the second put the Mavericks in control. David Dziurzynski scored at 1:45 and Bryan Lemos scored on a power play at 3:55 to make it 4-1. ... Carzo finished off the scoring with his second of the night and 15th of the season at 10:41 of the third. ... Tulsa goalie Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 25-of-30 shots. Kansas City goalie Tyler Parsons was stingier, turning back 33-of-34 Tulsa shots. ... Amorosa, who had a goal and two assists, earned the first star of the night.
Records: Tulsa is 15-20-2-1, 33 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 17-16-2-0, 36 points, sixth in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Utah Grizzlies, BOK Center
MAVERICKS 5, OILERS 1
Kansas City 2 2 1 — 5
Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1. Tulsa, Pleskach 11 (Liberati, Jackson), PP, 2:39. 2. Kansas City, Carzo 14 (Amorosa, Kozun), 6:00. 3. Kansas City, Amorosa 4 (McKernan, Dziurzynski), 18:46. Penalties: Dziurzynski, KC (slashing), 0:57; Hayes, KC (double minor-roughing). 10:34; McKee, Tulsa (double minor-roughing). 10:34.
Second period: 4. Kansas City, Dziurzynski 7 (Watson, Pratt), 1:45. 5. Kansas City, Lemos 9 (Van Stralen, Amorosa), PP, 3:55. Penalties: Calvas, Tulsa (holding), 2:44; Watson, KC (double minor-roughing), 18:35; Benson, Tulsa (double minor-roughing), 18:35.
Third period: 6. Kansas City, Carzo 15 (Goff, Dziurzynski), 10:41. Penalties: Sampair, Tulsa (slashing), 3:36; Served by Pleskach, Tulsa (bench minor-too many men), 14:13;
Power plays: Kansas City 1-for-3; Tulsa 1-for-1.
Shots: Kansas City 8-10-12—30; Tulsa 17-11-6—34
Saves: Kansas City, Parsons 16-11-6—33; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 6-8-11—25
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 4,565.