Kansas scored a golden goal with one minute remaining in the second overtime as top-seeded Oklahoma State fell 2-1 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The loss snapped the ninth-ranked Cowgirls’ eight-game winning streak as they dropped to 15-2-3.

OSU outshot the fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Jayhawks 24-15 in the match.

OSU's Gabriella Coleman scored her eighth of the season.

OSU awaits the announcement of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship field at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

