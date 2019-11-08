Kansas scored a golden goal with one minute remaining in the second overtime as top-seeded Oklahoma State fell 2-1 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The loss snapped the ninth-ranked Cowgirls’ eight-game winning streak as they dropped to 15-2-3.
OSU outshot the fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Jayhawks 24-15 in the match.
OSU's Gabriella Coleman scored her eighth of the season.
OSU awaits the announcement of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship field at 3:30 p.m. Monday.