After Locust Grove High School archer Venus James, 19, pulled a nice group on her turkey target Thursday, the senior shooter said it felt pretty good.
Even though the turkey-shaped target was smaller and the 10-ring practically invisible on these targets new to the Oklahoma National Archery in the Schools program, it suited her just fine, she said.
“It’s more what I’m used to because my bow at home is a compound with a release,” she said.
Of hundreds of young archers in the NASP Eastern Region Tier 2 and Grand State Varsity Archery shoots this week at Expo Square at the Tulsa State Fairgrounds — and in central region tourneys last week in Oklahoma City — James was a prime example of the type of students the new “Varsity Archery” program was designed to please.
She ultimately ranked first of 111 girls in the Grand on Thursday with a score of 237, while on the same day she shot the older, more familiar NASP shoot and hit a respectable 281 (she said she had a bad day) and placed 14th out of 154 girls.
While NASP is a finger-release, no-sights contest, the new varsity program has all the trappings of higher-level archery competition, or hunting, with compound bows that can be dialed up to a 40-pound pull and shot with the aid of sights and a release on a Mathews GenX bow modified by the folks at Archers USA.
“Parents have been asking me all day if those turkey targets have rings on them, and I tell them, ‘Yes, they do,’ ” Archers USA National Director Tim Thomas said. “They say, ‘You can’t see them,’ and I say, ‘Well, have you ever seen rings on a turkey in the woods?’ ”
As an archer, what amazed me about this program is not only what it can mean for young archers coming up and graduating to higher-level archery, which is growing on the college level, but the ingenious equipment that anyone who has ever tuned their own personal compound bow will view with their mouth agape.
Colin Berg, wildlife department information and education supervisor, said something that brought it into focus for me.
“Imagine, Kelly, if I picked up your bow and said, ‘OK, now we’re going to set it up for these 50 different kids to shoot today.’ ”
No thanks, Colin. Don’t touch my bow. I’ll take it home now.
Archers USA and Morrell came up with a system to adjust a bow, quickly, in just such a fashion.
Thomas said the program is nearing the end of what might be considered a pilot program stage after several years of development. The Oklahoma tournaments the past two weeks have been a little bit of a shakedown cruise.
“We’ve been here to help with any things that came up,” he said.
The problems were few.
So, how do you get a compound bow with a peep sight and release to work for any kid who happens to pick it up? With ingenuity and a six-digit code for each shooter.
In a matter of minutes, a coach can set up a student with the code that is two numbers for the release and strap, a shape for the peep sight, a number for the poundage gauge, and two more numbers for sight elevation and windage.
Each release has a numbered adjustment spring and the strap has numbered holes, each peep sight has four holes (diamond, oval, triangle or square), and the limbs and sights are numbered, as well.
“Two years ago as a test, we took it to the National Boy Scout Jamboree just to see how it worked and we ran it through 450 kids every day for eight days straight,” Thomas said.
The program came to Oklahoma with the beginning of the fiscal year in July, Berg said. Thirty-four schools have the equipment and more will come online. Coaches only started training in October and they’ve had the turkey targets for only about 90 days. But this week, more than 1,000 students competed on them.
A basic motivation is moving kids forward, Thomas said.
He said he keeps repeating a quote from a fellow innovator who said, “Teach them to where they’re going not to where they are.”
“It’s a little piece we were missing to graduate to that next level,” he said. “With NASP, we give you a bow in the fourth grade and say, ‘You have to shoot this one style bow until college.’ Well, you might get a little bored with it. This helps them graduate to that next level.”