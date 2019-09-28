Of all the great deer hunting stories last season, my favorite had to be the one about the traditional archer and his blood-tracking beagle.
Archery season opens Tuesday, and the focus will of course be on deer season, which runs through Jan. 15, 2020, but this state has growing opportunities — and interest — in black bear, elk, and antelope seasons as well.
Archery season for wild turkey opens as well on Tuesday. I’m inserting that here, somewhat randomly, because that’s usually how turkeys end up being arrowed, randomly — opportunistically — when they happen to show up. Just be real sure that buck you’ve been hunting for weeks isn’t around when you decide to let an arrow fly on that bird.
“Big game” can be taken to reference something more than just the size of the quarry. A hunt for larger game generally requires greater personal and financial commitment and dedication far beyond the day of the hunt, especially for a bow hunter. It means hours and hours of practice, fine-tuning, study, scouting and often purchases of specialized gear and physical conditioning beforehand, and it requires greater dedication to the harvest afterwards.
The culmination of all that work and preparation makes for some great stories.
Shiloh Butts, a traditional archer with numerous titles from Oklahoma and Texas competitions, arrowed a Johnston County buck last year at a distance of less than 15 yards. In spite of his skill and ability to hit targets at much longer distances, he always works to get that close.
Nothing is guaranteed in nature, however, and this time he had to go a mile and a half to recover that classic 10-point buck, a mature monarch of the woods that was actually past its physical prime according to trail camera photos from previous years.
“... The thing is he’s perfect in my mind,” Butts said. “I’ve shot a lot of really nice bucks but never one this clean and of this size. It’s definitely top of the list as prettiest.”
He caught the buck on trail cameras for four years but it disappeared in 2017. He was sure it was gone or had fallen to another hunter. Then came the last day of muzzleloader season 2018. Butts used his smoke-pole to take a fine buck in the morning and on the way out of his hunting area he checked trail camera cards and saw the old 10-point had returned.
“He had been through there that morning, about 15 minutes before I pulled the card,” he said. “As soon as I saw that picture I told my wife, ‘I’m coming back in here this evening to kill that buck.’”
After years with no luck on that animal, this time it came right on cue, along with a smaller buck and a doe that put Butts in a tight spot.
“Honestly I didn’t think I’d get a shot,” he said. “It circled around and came in behind me at about 13 or 14 yards. There was no way to stand up so I turned in my seat. I couldn’t get squared away. It was definitely an awkward shooting position.”
The shot from his 67-pound-pull longbow drove a 2-inch-wide broadhead about 4 inches behind the shoulder and it exited low, “about where the brown meets the white,” he said.
The archer did the right thing and waited and fetched his beagle, Beau, which he has trained as a blood tracker. The 2018 season marked the second in Oklahoma that blood-tracking dogs have been legal for use in recovery of a deer.
After a four-hour wait, Butts used Beau to track the buck a half mile to a field of tall grass. To his great surprise it stood and walked off. Obviously the buck was not hit as well as he thought. All he could do was back out until morning and worry through a long night all too many of us have endured. The morning brought a revelation.
“I definitely would not have found him without Beau,” Butts said. “He went another mile, in a giant circle. We ended up 180 degrees from where I expected him to be.”
Hunters are getting more clued-in on the value of blood-tracking dogs as a new conservation tool. The number one tip is to call in someone with a trained dog early as possible in the process, before you and your buddies stumble around out there and spread scent in all directions for a quarter mile. The Oklahoma Blood Trackers organization posts a map that lists trackers statewide at oklahomabloodtrackers.org. Click on the find-a-tracker map and work the phones.
Hunters can look forward to another good deer season, according to big game biologist Dallas Barber with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Total harvest was well over 100,000 statewide for the second year 2018-19 season and there is no reason to think it won’t be again this season—God willing and the creeks don’t rise again.
Archers took 28,886 deer last season, the second highest total on record. A breakdown on all the deer season numbers is in the annual Big Game Report online at wildlifedepartment.com. Other years are posted there as well. Comparing numbers by county and Wildlife Management Area year-to-year might give you some ideas where to start your season—or where to move to find your story-maker later on.
