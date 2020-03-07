March is progressing perfectly, so allow me to jinx every long-range weather forecast by plopping down my best calls for a beautiful spring break right here in soy-based ink.
If we all end up shoveling snow next week, you all know whom to thank. You’re welcome.
Maybe there is no such thing as a “normal” March in Oklahoma, but to my mind it’s one with the redbuds blooming around our ears, morels at our feet and white bass and paddlefish pushing up the rivers. It brings highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s, the first relatively warm rains of the year and a few sunny 70-degree afternoons tossed in like too few red Gummi Bears in a bag full of green.
It appears we are headed to a top-notch spring break with great weather forecast through March 20 or so. So, here are a few ideas on ways to spend this all-too-rare March opportunity.
Bag some morels
Typically a later-March endeavor, it’s worth keeping an eye on my favorite barometer, the Oklahoma Morel Hunters Facebook page. At least one intrepid fungi finder south of I-40 has been posting finds for more than a week.
Another good source is soil temperature maps on the Oklahoma Mesonet website at mesonet.org. As of Tuesday, it showed the soil temperature at 2-4 inches right around that magic 50-degree mark when mushrooms begin to bloom (think south-facing exposures first). Moisture shouldn’t be an issue in most parts of Green Country, so the odds look good.
Slay some fillets
Speaking of the 50-degree mark, when the water temperature in local streams and lakes hit that mark the spring white bass run will be rolling into gear. Streams south of I-40 will start producing first.
“It sure looks like it could be really good if this weather pattern holds,” said Josh Johnston, northeast region fisheries biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “People could be catching sand bass on spring break.”
Flow is good, floods are not, and the past few years we’ve had rivers a little too cold or too full in March, so be on the alert for an “early” run this year.
River flow still looks good from a winter full of precipitation, and that mild winter also saw high survival for thread fin shad, according to Johnston. Expect a run filled with fat, healthy sand bass.
Have a habitat day
I am one of those sick individuals who enjoys swinging a chainsaw, whacking weeds, burning brush, digging, clearing and planting and creating some good wildlife habitat. I was born with dirt under my fingernails and, Lord willing, I’ll die that way.
For the hunters in the group, the soil moisture and conditions should set up well for conducting controlled burns, and the time is fine for removing a stack of invasive red cedars before the ticks get too thick.
For the more suburban crowd, the time is still fine to prep a plot for your pollinator patch-to-be. Ask at your greenhouse about native seed varieties suitable for early-spring planting and, likewise, about timing for planting various plugs they may have available.
Take a hike, or three
Oklahoma is underappreciated for its hiking trails, but a spring break hike is a no-brainer, get-yourself-outdoors option.
This time of year offers the advantage of nice weather and the beauty of blooming trees.
Other vegetation is minimal, however, and that means you can see more and see farther when you’re out in the woods.
Take a bird book and look and listen for spring migrators in the trees. Take a wildflower guide and look for spring’s earliest signs of rejuvenation near your toes.
It’s a great time to explore a new trail.
Check out what Oklahoma state parks have to offer with online listings. Favorite well-groomed trails with surprising sites to see locally are found at Oxley Nature Center and Redbud Valley Preserve.
Build a bow
My personal favorite for kids young and old is for many an annual tradition. The 16th annual Oklahoma Traditional Camp and Oklahoma Selfbow Jamboree is March 19-22 at the Rutter Farm in Stillwater. The address is 8010 E. 80th St., and there you will find the largest primitive-bow building event in the nation.
The camp is a traditional archer’s dream, where there is much to be learned and experienced. I can’t think of a more family-friendly event that offers a more personal one-on-one outdoor experience than the opportunity to fashion a bow from a stave of wood.
Keep track of the OJAM developments and plans through postings on the group’s website at okselfbow.com.