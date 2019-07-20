CHANDLER — There he was, right before my eyes: Oklahoma’s Jeff Danker of Buckventures fame in full camo, coming through the trees in a part of the country where he’s downed many a huge buck for his outdoors television shows.
Beside him, rising country music star Jon Langston, also in full camo and holding a bow, peered into the opening past Danker.
Then his face fell, and so did Danker’s.
“Man, we ain’t seen a shooter all day,” Danker said.
“That’s all right, hold my bow,” Langston said and passed his bow to Danker. “This is how we call ’em in back home.”
Then Langston held his cellphone in the air and the men started smiling, and — kinda bobbing — in silence.
Then they looked at each other and busted out laughing.
All I could think was, “What. In. The. World?”
Even though I knew I was there to watch the Outdoor Sportsman Group film promo pieces for this season’s Deer Week, coming up in September on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel, this was nothing like any kind of hunting scenario I could imagine. Head bobbing? Phone waving?
Scott Hays, producer/editor and Amanda Meyer, director of creative services, helped me get the picture of what was going on in front of the camera, and I’ll fill you in too, but what a few hours at Buckventures showed me behind the scenes in outdoors television is similar to what we all experience in the outdoors. It’s sweat and hard work, team effort, planning, coordination, fellowship, fun, a lot of laughs, and with any luck there are great rewards in the end.
Danker has been hamming it up and flinging arrows in front of cameras since the turn of the century. Langston, 28, grew up watching Outdoor Channel whenever his family visited their summer lake cabin in Georgia — because they had cable TV there.
“I remember watching and being 5 or 6 and taking my BB gun outside and pretending I was hunting a big buck,” he said. “Now I’m going to be on Outdoor Channel and that’s so cool.”
The veteran outdoor television personality and the country music star met only 12 hours earlier but they were cuttin’ up like brothers on set. They were dressed in full camo and the heat index was creeping up toward the triple-digit mark, so, might as well have a sense of humor, right?
“Just like we’ve know each other all our lives right?” Langston said. “I think it’s that kind of thing where you’re good old boys that like the same things and have a lot in common and we can talk about stuff, understand each other and have the same morals and values, that goes a long way to starting off a friendship.”
“It’s that passion,” Danker said. He came out of professional rodeo, and Langston was a standout in college football. The ups and downs, the competition, and that shared experience of a passion and sense of success that is similar in sports and outdoors pursuits puts people on common ground where they can relate to one another, he said.
“The big deer are the bonus,” Danker said. “It’s all about being around all these guys and Jon … People who live with too much concrete around them have a hard time understanding it.”
The friendship was only 12 hours old, but the men truly hit it off. Some of the on-camera antics were not scripted.
“We talked about it and we’re going to try to get together and hunt this season,” Langston said. “I can’t wait.”
Part of the “Pied Piper Concept” is what I witnessed the men acting out when I first arrived, Meyer explained. It’s just a name they gave to this set particular series of shots.
Their woodland phone moment would be a few seconds’ worth of seven to 10 promos, plus some tips-and-tricks advice segments, all shot in one day, Tuesday, at Danker’s headquarters in Chandler.
The first of the pieces will start showing up in August to promote the week in September chock full of deer hunting shows. Others will carry on through September and “wrap around” the Deer Week programs — which includes a Buckventures show with Danker and his daughter, Jaylee, taking her first buck with a vertical bow at age 15.
Now that I’ve seen some bits and pieces, I really can’t wait to see how these promos come together, you know, where it actually makes sense.
Visualizing the “concept” and acting it out came naturally for the hunters, Hays said.
“They’re storytellers and they know how to tell a story through a song or a television show, and it shows in these promos,” he said.
The phone gimmick is built around Langston’s new song “Now You Know,” Meyer said.
They come through the woods, they’re not seeing anything, Langston holds up his phone, “Now You Know” starts playing and, boom, it’s Deer Week, they see deer everywhere.
“It’s all imagination right now, and they’re doing a great job of imagining it and playing off each other,” Meyer said.
I think I’ve got it. And now you know, too.