A bass fisherman searching for the right pattern can grow tired and frustrated, no question, but finally hitting it right sure reignites the fire.
Last weekend, things burned brightly for Norman angler Kenyon Hill, the spark behind the 2020 Varsity Fishing Pro-Am Shootout at Keystone Lake. People already are talking about making it an annual event.
Thirty-five pro anglers from across the region shined, really, but Hill was the walking, talking, smiling tinderbox in the crowd gathered at Salt Creek Marina for a weigh-in that followed a day’s competition that had the pros teamed with high school anglers from around the state.
A top-tier bass pro with 30 years on tour and a lifetime on the water with a family history dedicated to fish sciences, innovation and angling, Hill had been out of the public spotlight for a few years.
Five years ago, he was completely burned out on fishing, although it may be more accurate to say his drive had just fizzled down to an ember that needed a breath of life.
“I was so burned out I didn’t fish for a year,” said Hill, a former Bassmaster Elite Series angler and four-time Classic qualifier with more than $1 million in winnings.
Getting his life right was one good first step, he said. Proving a delayed hook-set can be a fruitful strategy, at age 50 he married his high school sweetheart.
“It took me awhile to get it right, but I got it right,” he said with a chuckle.
It wasn’t until last year that the itch to hit the water stirred again. He fished some Oklahoma Bass Nation events, a format that pairs anglers by drawing, and fate teamed him on a Keystone Lake tournament with angler Brian Moorehead.
Hill said he had thoughts about creating some kind of program for young anglers for several years, “but I was still in that burnout stage,” he said. “If it was something where I couldn’t have fun with it, obviously it wouldn’t work, but now I was ready to start fishing again and it was time.”
Moorehead was just the guy he needed to meet and at just the right time.
“We started talking and he says, ‘Well, I’m the high school coach for Enid. What is it you want to do?’ ” Hill said. “He’s been the one. He has helped get me off high-center and has helped me a lot. He’s been incredible.”
Moorehead has since become high school/youth director for Oklahoma Bass Nation High School Fishing.
The anglers’ brainstorming gave rise to a series of three youth fishing seminars this past year — practice runs, if you will — that have helped him figure out how to better organize and what works, Hill said. The vision for Varsity Fishing drew clearer.
If things go well, the 2020 Pro-Am Shootout will mark much more than a sort of comeback for one of the world’s most likable anglers. He said he will take the program as far as sponsors can help it go.
“Coast-to-coast, if that’s where it goes,” he said.
The program will be designed to complement all that is offered to students now through the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing organizations, he said.
“It is non-denominational,” Hill said.
Anglers from both the BASS and FLW tours took part last weekend.
Varsity Fishing will provide venues for pros to spend one-on-one time with young anglers on the rise in seminars and on the water, he said.
“Events like this,” Hill said of the Pro-Am Shootout. “It’s great experience for high school anglers to get to actually meet pro fishermen and just hang out with them for awhile and realize they’re just folks. They’re just good folks,” he said.
Half-day seminars are another aspect, like the three Hill and Moorehead put on with help from other pros this past year.
“They show up and we feed them lunch and if we can, we get sponsors to provide gear — rods, reels, baits, whatever. And we have short, 30-minute-type seminars — short, sweet, straight to the point,” he said. “It’s to help the students and to help their parents, too.”
He also wants to reward top students, where high grade-point averages can translate into fishing trips with him for a day, he said.
“That takes hard work,” he said. “Good grades are important and they should be rewarded for that.”
The City of Mannford recognized Hill and Bassmaster Elite Series angler Dale Hightower of Mannford for their efforts bringing tournament to Keystone. Mayor Tyler Buttram presented each of the men with a proclamation naming the day in their honor.
It’s not often a day on the calendar recognizes a fisherman — much less two.
Bu Hill said he, Moorehead and Hightower only served as conduits between anglers, sponsors, a community ready and willing to give, and a bunch of kids who had lost opportunities to fish competitively this spring because of novel coronavirus shutdowns.
“It’s all about giving back is really what it is,” he said. “I believe that to who much is given much is expected and all these pros out here, we’ve been given a lot — an opportunity to fish for a living, to chase our dreams. We need to give back a little bit and, to a man, these guys are happy to be here today.”
Could be that they all just recognize a good pattern developing when they see it. That fire can be catching.