A short exclamation and a laugh came involuntarily as I felt the tug and saw my fly line shoot sideways through the water: “Ha! I knew you’d be there!”
With an hour to sunset I arrived at Veterans Pond in Jenks with the idea that three panfish would be good for lunch the next day.
That’s all I needed, three within or above that 6- or 7-inch range that makes them big enough to be worth cleaning and frying — scaled and with fins and skin on, the old-fashioned way, not filleted.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s efforts to stock more large sunfish in Close To Home Program ponds.
In Tulsa so far that means Veterans Park and the ponds at Turkey Mountain. City of Tulsa Parks has yet to get on board, but the sunfish hatchery program has some growing to do to accommodate that anyway.
In that column I wrote about bluegill hybrids I caught at private ponds, so I thought it only fair that I test my own advice on a public pond and maybe inspire a few folks to go fishing for the makings of a cheap, easy and fun summer lunch. Look for the video of the catch-clean-cook attached to this column or on YouTube.
My first inclination was to hit the ponds at Turkey Mountain because I have not fished them yet and it’s always fun to bring attention to a new fishing spot.
I only got as far as the parking lot. The place was packed and not knowing the location of the ponds in relation to the trails, I could quickly imagine issues with the fly rod, the long back-casts and joggers’ legs ... or running shorts ... or who knows what else!
I did not have time for those shenanigans.
Veterans Park was surrounded with folks, as well, which was good to see, but the 3-acre pond has plenty of brush along the shorelines to force distance between anglers.
The bigger sunfish can get a little spooky with folks tossing bobbers and bass lures left and right, so I decided to look for an empty spot on the eastern end — where the sun would last longest.
Bluegills there likely were tucked behind structure and under moss clumps in the shade and, I reasoned, some of those larger hybrid bluegills might edge out to snatch something that dropped an appetizing shadow near sunset.
I chose my favorite bluegill-getter, which is one of Terry Wilson’s yellow Bully’s Bluegill Spiders. It’s a smallish fly with a fuzzy yellow body and long chartreuse rubber “legs” that wobble and wave as the fly sinks — like a spider on a web.
Often the bite comes immediately, or within the first few seconds, of the fly hitting the water.
It’s a perfect little fly to “dab” around cover near shore. Just let the bait drop in a clear spot near the brush and let it sink slowly for a few seconds. Then it can be pulled up and out and dropped in another spot or stripped in if there is room. Just give it 5 to 10 seconds here, 10 to 15 there. You get the idea.
The fishing style is on par with using small plastic creature baits or jigs rigged weightless, or the smallest hair jig, under a slip-bobber with light line and an ultra-light spinning rod. A fly like a Bully’s would work well on a long leader behind a small bubble float, as well.
The second cast, just a few inches past some brush at the edge of the moss enticed the first keeper of the night and that aforementioned happy exclamation from me.
The third cast was just a tad closer to the brush, didn’t bring a bite and the fly got snagged in the brush and I had to break it off. It was great while it lasted.
If you’re not snagging flies in the brush you’re not getting close enough to the fish, although that one was the only fly I lost on the evening. I pulled two more smaller bluegills out of that spot and quickly moved around to the next gap in the trees at the pond’s edge.
It produced one more keeper, four that were just a little too small and one 14-inch largemouth bass, which was a heckuva lot of fun on that 5 wt. flyrod and 2-pound-test leader. Bass at Veterans Pond are catch-and-release only, however. One more move brought one more dink and the last keeper.
As the sun set, I’d fished for a little over one hour and I had three keepers and caught-and-released seven more small bluegills and one nice bass, all on one type of fly.
I could easily have been skunked with my sunset grocery run, but most anglers at the pond were targeting catfish or bass so it was a good bet those pan-sized hybrid ‘gills would be hiding out around the edges of the pond near all those trees and brush.
I just knew it.