The economic impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on wildlife conservation has been inevitable, and this week the National Wild Turkey Federation gave us a peek at what may come.
Gaps left by the virus measures, hits to ag and oil industry the past year and uncertainty that comes with a presidential election year has created a tough environment for nonprofits of all kinds.
Grassroots conservation groups are going to need to tap into every last one of the tiniest rhizomes they’ve sent into Oklahoma’s red dirt to fill the gaps.
You and me, that is, we’re those tiny roots.
It might not be so much about the Benjamins in days ahead, more like the Jacksons and Lincolns.
The NWTF, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Ducks Unlimited and others that rely on fundraising through banquets and auctions held primarily in the spring were hit hard this year.
“We were actually on track for a record year before COVID,” said T.J. Goodpasture, mid-south region director of development for the NWTF. “Membership was at record highs, fundraising looked good, everything was firing on all cylinders. We were keyed up for a really good year.”
Instead, earlier this week the NWTF announced layoffs of more than 50 staffers nationwide, including two longtime Oklahoma stalwarts. The group launched a no-nonsense urgent “Call for All” campaign to raise $5 million by Aug. 31 to close out its fiscal year without a need for further cuts.
The organization extended memberships to the end of September, a smart move considering so many renew their membership with the purchase of banquet tickets.
Shameless plug for the NWTF here: Annual membership is $35 to renew, if you haven’t. The fundraiser link is your.nwtf.org/call-for-all/.
The NWTF has a long history in Tulsa and the local chapter is a regular for national fundraising and participation awards.
From my position in nearly 12 years after moving here from a state that had no wild turkeys, what always strikes me about NWTF is the number of times I see the group’s influence when I’m afield with biologists. They’re everywhere.
At the first NWTF Field Day I attended, among a host of other subjects I got my first fully detailed understanding of how controlled burns can be managed by private landowners and can enhance habitat in this particular state.
I also gained a regular and knowledgeable source in regional NWTF biologist Gene T. Miller, who would give of his time to provide me with background and perspectives on conservation matters. He is one who was laid off this week after 10 years with the organization.
I first met eastern regional director Don Chitwood at a statewide turkey-calling contest. After 16 years with the organization he knows everyone and always is a source for a name or a number. He, too, was laid off this week.
I spoke with both men this week and they had nothing but praise for the NWTF and its mission.
I can’t count the number of times I saw habitat improvements or learned about equipment provided to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation by the NWTF that didn’t quite find space for a mention in a column.
Its Women in the Outdoors program got ink when it first launched but hasn’t received much more than a calendar listing or a brief notice as that program has grown — although word of mouth keeps that popular program growing about as much as it can handle.
Every year I write about the wildlife department’s highly successful National Archery in the Schools program, but I usually don’t mention it gets about $10,000 in financial support annually from the NWTF. Another $10,000 from the NWTF goes to Scholastic Shooting Sports programs. The group’s volunteers put on several free community JAKES youth outdoors events that always draw crowds, and the organization co-funded a position for R3 hunter recruitment with the wildlife department this year.
NWTF Superfund donations to programs statewide 2015-20 averaged about $140,000 annually and with matching federal grant funds often resulted in benefits in the range of $1 million, according to NWTF annual statements.
The NWTF cuts this year will have some real habitat impacts on the ground.
“They did have to cut some projects they normally would have funded this year, and who knows about next year,” said Rod Smith, Wildlife Department southwest region supervisor and Rio Grande wild turkey project leader.
On average, the department received about $50,000 a year for habitat improvement projects, which translated into around $200,000 annually with federal grant matching funds, he said.
All of the nonprofit conservation organizations are tightening their belts, as are most of us these days, and they all are finding ways to move forward.
The NWTF chapter in Ada is holding a banquet next Saturday. Goodpasture said they have the space to do it under strict COVID-19 guidelines set by the organization in accordance with CDC recommendations.
Other chapters have raffles underway online and he said the national organization is developing a way for chapters to hold virtual events. Industry sources are stepping up with shared profits promotions.
Conservation organizations will adapt, but in the meantime they will need more help from regular volunteers, new volunteers and from folks with a few spare dollars, no matter how few they may be able to spare.
“It’s sad right now because we have so many wonderful volunteers and they work their butts off,” the NWTF’s Goodpasture said. “We owe it to them and all the volunteers over the last 47 years who worked to make this thing happen because people have put in way too much blood, sweat and tears to see things just disappear.”