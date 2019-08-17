Challenged to come up with one prime bit of advice for opening weekend of dove season coming up on Sept. 1, it didn’t take long to settle on two simple words of wisdom: Don’t miss.
And don’t worry, you still have a couple of weeks to practice (insert wink emoji).
The spring and summer have been less than stellar for nesting doves across most of the state, and the word from biologists and guides is that, to boot, crops failed — many were late to make and some are still standing. That means hunting locations are limited and concentrations of birds likely will be more scattered, especially in eastern Oklahoma. So birds and shot opportunities likely will be less plentiful than in years past.
By “scattered,” longtime guide Gordie Montgomery said that where in some years you might see a couple of good hunting fields a couple of miles apart, this year it might be five or 10 or more miles to find another decent concentration of birds.
“I’d say 60-70% of what people will be hunting is wheat stubble,” Tulsa World Pro Tips contributor and longtime guide Jack Morris said.
Even fields with soybeans seeded over the wheat stubble are attracting doves. Normally those soybeans would have grown too tall by now for those fields to attract doves. Things are that far behind. A lot of corn crops, if they weren’t flooded, still are standing.
“In general, I’d say the hunting will be good early and get better later as things get picked,” Morris said.
Fields typically managed for doves at the Wildlife Management Units at Keystone and Skiatook were hopelessly flooded out this year, said biologist Matt Mattioda, who oversees those areas.
“Candy Creek is the only one that’s fine, and we will mow and burn that next week,” he said.
The advice there is to call ahead to any WMA well before you go. Your old standby field might not be what it has been in the past. All of the state’s WMAs and their directors are listed in the Oklahoma Hunting Guide regulations book and the biologists always are helpful with information about their managed fields.
Mattioda also traps and bands doves as part of annual population surveys in the area, and he commented that it’s going a little slower than usual this season.
“The other day, one of the sites had 17 birds in it, and six or seven of them were already banded this year,” he said.
Recaptures during banding can be an indication that birds are few.
“This is all anecdotal, but I couldn’t say if the heavy rains affected the early hatches or with the river going down and leaving a lot of bare ground the doves have moved out to those areas,” he said. “It’s really hard to tell.”
Montgomery, who unquestionably puts more effort into creating dove hunting fields than any individual statewide, said any time we see a year with precipitation at record levels and up to 15 inches above normal in many counties, it simply will not be a banner year for dove reproduction. That doesn’t mean hunting will be bad, however.
Montgomery said he has some fields of sunflowers that should draw birds like nothing else this season. I was amazed at what I saw on one of his areas near Bird Creek.
I would have bet good money no field of sunflowers would have grown like that so close to the creek this year. The flower heads are huge.
The acres of yellow drew bumblebees and black swallowtail butterflies by the dozen last week — plus at least one high school graduation photo session — but doves will love them come Sept. 1.
“The ground there is a little higher than you think and it’s always drained well, but I could see the water out of the creek when I was working that field,” Montgomery said.
He has gone to some extraordinary lengths to work fields this season, including one wet field where he used an ATV and 4-foot-wide implements.
“It was kinda embarrassing out there in the middle of a 60-acre field with a 4-foot drag,” he said with a chuckle. But the 10-acre patch in the middle of that field will be a draw for birds now, he said.
He said he uses a Peredovik variety of sunflowers, which can make pie plate-sized heads loaded with seeds. He has learned how to boost growth with fertilizers to help hurry the blooms along and said he will give the plants a light burn with herbicide to help dry out the heads.
The head needs to be good and dry for the seeds to scatter, he said.
While this season might not be a barn-burner like some past years and you might need to make every shot count, the birds will come and there will be plenty, Montgomery said.
“Those adult birds, once they’re done nesting and they gather up, it’s like they come out of the woodwork and you’ll be surprised how many birds there are,” he said.