In a long, tall, narrow, grassy blind on guide Gordie Montgomery’s flooded fields north of Tulsa we watched and listened to a scattered group of mallards overhead.
They circled against the blue sky and apparently wanted to join as a flock before they decided whether to drop in for a closer visit. Montgomery had a few hooked with his duck calls, however, and it looked promising.
His seven guided hunters had shotguns in hand. Then in a loud whisper he said, “Pintails, pintails! Don’t move.”
He switched from his mallard calls to a pintail whistle and then switched back again.
“Whistle, Kelly,” Montgomery said, so I helped out with the cocobolo wood whistle I keep on my lanyard with a cadence of single tweets, double-tweets and short trills.
Under the bill of my cap, between the blades of grass on the blind, three pintails soared into my view. Their long, slender necks, spiked tails and pointed wings were distinct against that bright blue sky. Wings cupped on the wind blowing over our shoulders and, like kites on a string, they rode that breeze toward our hide.
Montgomery’s hunters cut loose, three sprigs hit the water, and my Lab, Whiskey, dived off his platform for three easy retrieves.
“That whistle sounded real good,” Montgomery said. “They loved that double-tap — did you see ’em turn on that?”
I hadn’t, but I saw the result and followed directions from the guide.
Listen to your hunting guide. That’s always a good idea.
During a tough later season like we’re having in Oklahoma, the best chance to experience a good hunt is with a guide. I’m lucky enough that my job can take me out with these guys to pass on some of their tips to help the folks who are trying to do it on their own. I saw plenty of good waterfowl work this week and gave Whiskey some experience.
After the hunt with Montgomery and company on Monday, I spent Thursday morning with guide Jack Morris and some friends on private property — one of his rare mornings off.
With one week left in the season and birds that have been decoyed, called, shot at and educated from Saskatchewan to Stillwater since mid-September, experience counts. Montgomery and Morris each have several decades of guide time under their belts. When duck hunters need to do everything right to get birds down from the stratosphere to the strap, their tips can help.
Guides spend 10 times more hours preparing and scouting than they do hunting, a factor that usually has them on fair, if not phenomenal, numbers of birds compared to most. Us regular working stiffs just have to fit in what we can and not be afraid to scout and make adjustments as we hunt.
Both noted their best shooting recently has been with mixed bags of mallard, teal, gadwall, widgeon and pintail ducks. Most of the action has been about 8 a.m. to noon, with more closer to noon than to sunrise. That can change with colder weather and by location, however.
“You get to this point about noon and everything just shuts off,” Montgomery said.
True to form Monday, about 11:30 a.m. we were done.
Pintail seem to be plentiful across Oklahoma of late and that’s important to note. If you are a little weak on bird identification or have a habit of pulling that trigger more than once on every flock, remember the limit is just one.
Late-afternoon shoots have been almost non-existent. The majority of birds are moving after sunset, Montgomery said. That is another factor that can change with colder weather or by location, however.
Both of these guides happened to use four dozen decoys in their spreads this week.
“We’ve been good with pods, no real big C-pattern or anything like that, three or four here, three or four there, and sitting in closer to the blind,” Montgomery said.
Morris said that in some of his areas Canada goose decoys are added to the spread in the late season.
Motion is a must, but decoys with spinning wings need to be on a remote so they can be switched off for smart birds. Any decoys on windless days that pulse water, vibrate, wobble, move on a jerk string or whatever will help on the water.
“They’re smart and they’re looking for live birds,” Morris said. “You absolutely have to have motion, especially if there’s no real wind.”
Calling needs to be judicious, for lack of a better word. These guides read the birds and call accordingly and that, simply put, is a learned skill. Morris got some mallards to cup in to the decoys with a whistle through his teeth Thursday. Shoulda had video rolling for that one.
Keep still, conceal well, have a conversation with the birds and watch their reactions. That’s what Montgomery’s group did when he encouraged me to keep up with the whistle Monday. He read those pintails and knew what they liked.
Impressive as both of these guides were this week, don’t think they never get snubbed. Smart birds will often land 60 or 80 yards or more from the blind at times. Just one wiseacre in a flock can spoil the whole soup.
Then again, sometimes all it takes is sitting still and giving them a little whistle.