As the rings from the splash expand and fade into the water’s surface, the anticipation in the grip of my hand around that cork fly-rod handle builds in contrast to the calm, smooth water.
Sunset — when the wind drops away and the pond reflects the blue-gray of hills wrapped in shade — that’s the time to lightly cast a fly to the water’s surface and just let it sit, until the rings from that silent splash disappear. Before the rings fade away, every so often, life from below crashes through that glassy pane and pops the evening’s serenity like a dart through a balloon.
Pow!
Man, I love catching a big bluegill on a high-floating fly or a popper.
A bluegill — or a redear or a green sunfish or a longear sunfish, or a hybrid sunfish, that is.
A few particularly feisty sunfish have hit my line in recent days — thanks to the demands of a fishing challenge I wrote about recently. Thanks to that challenge, and demands to actually identify the species of sunfish I’m catching, I’ve rediscovered a real joy I’ve been missing since I was a kid.
Admittedly, this is in part because I have a competitive target, but catching big sunfish on light tackle has become a prize in itself. And, I have since learned, these feisty little fish are about to become a bigger part of fishing for many Oklahomans.
Those who read this column regularly are aware that I jumped in with an unsavory lot of competitive fly-fishers on a quest to catch 15 species of Oklahoma fish in the space of 15 weeks, with an added contest to catch the largest of several species.
I named a nemesis among this cadre — Donovan Clary, who last year won most of the big-fish categories. He is a knowledgeable and talented guide and angler and, yes, it’s purely comical that I should challenge him of all people.
Honestly, I’ve cast more flies in the past two weeks than I have, probably, in the past two years. Generally I fly-fish in a constant state of “a little rusty.”
Clary has already caught all 15 species (twice) since the contest started May 23, by the way. He already leads big-fish categories, too, one of which is the bluegill. He has a 9-incher on the leaderboard. That’s a tough mark to beat, but I’m going to give it my all.
That’s why the other evening, when a bluegill hybrid exploded on my popper at sunset, my heart nearly stopped. That fish measured 10 inches. But the contest for big bluegill is for bluegills only, no hybrids.
But even if it didn’t count for the competition, it counted for me because I’d forgotten just how danged fun sunfish can be.
What happened with my fly-fishing runs right along the lines of what the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has hit upon for others.
Big feisty fish get folks hooked on fishing. Beautiful fish get people hooked on fishing. Aggressive and willing biters get people hooked on fishing. Sunfish have all those bases covered, and they’re tasty, too.
Wildlife department fisheries biologist and Close to Home program coordinator Keith Thomas said hybrid sunfish — mostly a bluegill and green sunfish cross — have been stocked in department-managed lakes for more than 20 years. But there is a new twist.
The old way was to grow the fish in the hatchery like any other fish and stock them every year, mostly at about 2-to-4 inches long. But nobody really wants to catch 3-inch bluegills all day.
“We wanted something that would really pull your bobber under,” Thomas said.
“The last five years we’ve been trying to get our hatcheries to figure out what other states have done. ... Nebraska produced a paper that showed they were able to crank out these 6-, 7-, 8-inch fish in two years and we thought we should be able to do that, especially with our longer growing time.”
The hatchery staff at Durant hit on the right “recipe,” and the department has been dumping thousands of those hybrids into Close to Home waters already.
As soon as water issues are sorted out and the Medicine Park Hatchery comes back online, the state should be able to produce more than 50,000 for annual stockings, he said.
“We really want our program to become a leader nationally,” he said.
While those hybrid sunfish for stockings are in the works at hatcheries, they do occur naturally as well, according to wildlife department research biologist Mike Porta.
Sunfish species, especially the redear, bluegill and green sunfish, overlap in some of their habitat and spawning times. They build their nests in colonies, too, so it’s just a whole lot of reproduction all happening in the same small space all at once.
“There just may be some intermingling at times,” he said.
Most hybrids he sees are redear and bluegill crosses, but it’s often hard to tell, he said.
“I’ve seen numerous hybrids, but then those hybrids can back-cross, too, and you get fish that show off various features of all the different species,” he said.
Looking at photos of the biggest sunfish I caught this week, he said one was definitely a bluegill-green sunfish cross, but the other may have had some redear, too.
“This one is tricky,” he said. “It can be really hard to tell sometimes.”
All I really need to know is it was 10 inches long and I thought it was a bass when it first hit my line.
Hybrids are great for the Close to Home effort because they can grow quickly in the hatchery and take off well on their own in the wild, Porta said. They have aggressive and resilient genetics from green sunfish and the deep body and beauty of both species.
“To me it’s the perfect critter, especially for kids or people trying to get into fishing for the first time. They should provide nonstop action,” he said.
Surface-fly smacking, popper-busting, bobber-dunking, right-size-for-pan-frying, ounce-for-ounce toughest fighting, just right for beginners, oh me, oh my, bring on more of those hard-hitting hybrids.
Pow!