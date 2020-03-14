Last weekend, I had a morning talk with a group and mentioned one of the first things I did when I moved to Alaska was find a way to get nearer to bears, and that when I came to Oklahoma, I sought to get closer to rattlesnakes.
In both cases I knew I likely had an overdeveloped sense of fear stemming from a lack of knowledge and experience. Most critters aren’t so bad once you understand them and, usually, you can find someone to help you — safely — get to know more.
There are similarities between hunting bears and hunting timber rattlers or diamondback rattlers. They can be dangerous and they command respect. It has to be done responsibly, carefully and in a professional manner, it could be said. Stay on top of the situation and with 99% certainty all will go well.
That other 1% is the part for which you have to accept responsibility. It’s that part where you have to accept that something could go wrong and, well, “You put yourself there, buddy, now accept the consequences.”
A person can walk through the woods and not worry one bit about rattlesnakes 99% of the time. You leave them alone and they leave you alone. That’s how it works.
Even when looking for them it’s not a sure deal you’ll find one. Thursday I was with two of the best hunters in the area, Tim Fitzer and Rick Pride. We walked some of the snakiest looking ground around and we found only two.
At a breezy 86 degrees in early March, it should have been a good day to find them out soaking up the warmth. We just didn’t.
“It’s just like fishing that way, Bostian,” Fitzer said. “You go to a place and it’s great one day and the next the weather is the same and everything, but for some reason they’re not around.”
I’ve watched and photographed Fitzer hunting and handling countless snakes, but it had been several years since I’d grabbed a set of tongs myself. Fitzer said it was about time, and I agreed it was past time for a refresher course.
“Over here, Bostian. Snake. Here he is. Hurry,” Fitzer called out on the first snake.
Fitzer stood about 10 yards downhill from me with his eyes fixed straight ahead. The rattler was coiled and resting in a horizontal split in a rocky ledge, about chest-high.
Thursday, both of the snakes I grabbed were very cooperative. They sat right out where I could catch them. They behaved like they were supposed to, start to finish. No real surprises, no quick escapes under rocks to invisible hidey-holes, no need for balancing in precarious high places or drudging in low places to reach them, and no need to jump down off ridges in a wild chase. Just normal snake-catching stuff typical of early season just-out-of-the-den catches.
We only found two snakes in five hours, and we were combing through their best habitat. If you are one who fears rattlesnakes in the forest, let that sink in.
And what did these vipers do when we spotted them? They sat there. They let me walk slowly up to them through a deep layer of leaves that was about as quiet as walking through bags of potato chips. They let me put my snake tongs up close to them and they just sat there.
They didn’t even rattle, not until I grabbed them with the tongs.
When the tongs are on, then they get angry — really angry.
That first one liked to lunge. I had him mid-body, so he had plenty of muscle free to send those fangs flying. That got my ol’ ticker pumping, especially with that snake up there chest-high.
I was glad he was only a little over 4 feet long.
Pulling him off the ledge to drop into that cushion of leaves was the solution. He relaxed a little at that point. Fitzer held him with a second set of tongs so I could release and get a better grip a little bit closer to the head. Once that was under control, I could grab his tail with my free hand, and he was completely under control.
Fitzer held open one of the pillowcases he uses to transport snakes and I put the snake inside.
The way this works is to put the head in first with the tongs just a few inches down on the neck. This biter did manage to get a fang stuck in the bag on the way down, but once the head was down there, I dropped the tail in behind and then, and only then, the tongs came off and out and Fitzer twisted the bag shut.
The snakes typically calm down quickly once they’re in the bag. They like a closed-in space.
Pride spotted the second diamondback, a handsome yellow-green 4½-footer coiled at the base of a ledge. He, too, let me walk right up. I thought he might let me get the tongs around him like the first one, but he bolted just as I was about to slide it under and I missed the first grab. The chase was short — and clumsy on my part — but I got him in the bag with only a few scrapes from the green briars to show for the effort.
If rattlers were not supremely confident in their camouflage, lacking fear of humans and so sure that any wise animal would back off at the warning of their rattle, they would be extremely hard to catch.
If they lacked those qualities and were truly mean or preyed on humans, they would be very scary.
But they don’t, and they’re not.