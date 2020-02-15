With another quail season at its end, I spent a few hours this week with a couple of biologists who know just about everything there is to know about Oklahoma’s quail, and we spent most of our time just talking about the weather.
But we weren’t making small talk.
I wanted to get an idea of the state of Oklahoma’s quail. What I came away with is that quail are among those billions of birds disappearing from our landscape, but our remaining quail are healthy and there is hope for the future.
That’s not terribly insightful, I know, but in a nutshell that’s the deal.
The birds are good, the habitat needs help and the weather could be a lot better.
Wade Free is assistant director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he is one who lives and breathes quail. In the late 1980s, he set up early quail management areas in Beaver River Wildlife Management Area.
He has four German shorthairs and eight English pointers. He hunts every weekend of the season, runs four or five dogs at a time, and averaged flushing seven to 10 coveys a day this season. He has also kept a detailed journal of every hunt he’s been on since he was in college — every bird, every point, every covey and more.
He said something that should set a framework for anyone who has expectations for wild quail populations.
“About 75% of hens will initiate a nest, about 50% of those nests make it, and of those about 50% live to two weeks of age, so even when conditions are perfect, the odds aren’t all that great,” he said.
This season was better than last year’s, and it would have been great if not for heavy rains that hit when hatchlings were “bumblebee size” this spring, he said. One rain out west dumped 9 inches in 48 hours.
With that kind of rain, with those little bumblebees on the ground everywhere, “It’s over,” Free said.
“I’ve been preaching habitat and weather forever, and the thing that’s really getting us right now is weather,” he said.
The wildlife department’s upland game biologist, Tell Judkins, who is a ranch-raised Oklahoma State University grad and former game warden, met with me in Norman at the Oklahoma Natural Resources Conference.
It was a fitting spot for our discussion with all the talk about habitat and resources — and weather — going on there.
“What I’ve tried to do since taking this job a year ago is to start connecting the dots,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of study in the last 30 years with collecting data and research and we’ve done a pretty good job of summarizing that every year …”
He has records from a cadre of quail biologists of the years, and the older records are not in digital format. “Connecting the dots” means bringing all that data into a digestible, usable and meaningful platform.
Please join me in wishing him the best of luck.
Meanwhile, studies continue with the department attempting to trap 10 birds from each of 10 wildlife management areas in August and October of each year for five years as part of a project with the University of Georgia Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Survey. SCWDS wins major points for having a long and important-sounding name — and also for doing highly reputable peer-reviewed work.
The study involves detailed examination of the birds to determine health factors and exposures to disease and parasites of all kinds. It’s incredibly detailed and, so far, shows our birds are “very healthy,” Judkins said.
“It gives us a good idea of everything that could be affecting the quail,” he said. “At the end of the day I don’t expect it to reveal anything (like a silver bullet), but it gives us the data to say, ‘it’s not this stuff.’ ”
Judkins compared things like eyeworms to a leaky roof in a house. Habitat is more akin to the foundation and walls.
“But it’s one thing for me to say it’s not eyeworms or it’s not parasites. It’s another thing for me to say, ‘and here’s why,’” he said.
An exciting and groundbreaking effort is underway with OSU that involves pricey little solar-powered transmitters that let biologists track quail movements.
The one about the quail that crossed the road every day is no joke. There was important information there. Hint: It was the cars, not the predators.
Oklahoma is the first and only state to do this, he said, as he pulled up some nifty tracking maps on his mobile phone.
As more birds are tracked and their daily travels mapped, we could gain a picture of habitat use like never before — especially when it’s paired with weather data.
Oklahoma Mesonet has been compiling a detailed record of weather statewide, by the minute, for the past 25 years, Judkins said. In a presentation at the conference this week he learned that 30 years of such records are scientifically valid to determine climate trends.
So, just five years from now, Oklahoma will have a weather and climate trend data and quail tracking data unlike any other state.
It paints a happy picture for that habitat and weather thing that Free has been preaching for decades. He even has his own idea.
“I talked with (Judkins) about laying Mesonet data over what’s in my journal,” Free said. “You could see here’s what the weather was doing when you were finding 30 coveys a day… or what happened in 2009 when it was in the tank.”
Maybe we can’t do much about the weather, but if we can understand that picture a little better, there is hope.