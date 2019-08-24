Whiskey, my Labrador retriever, is a versatile hunting dog, but he showed us early on that he has no future in telephone sales.
Turns out he’s a heavy breather.
He panted nonstop for three hours on a drive to Texas to go dove hunting — nonstop except for the time I pulled over and let him out to make sure he was OK.
I ran into another group of hunters while duck hunting last year. It was raining and 38 degrees, and the dog was panting. One asked, “How can he be hot when it’s so cold out here?”
Not hot; he just gets that excited.
Not to throw my own dog under the bus, but to boot, he’s got this lazy larynx issue. It’s not to the point that it’s a breathing problem for him, but the panting often comes with this rattling sound — I’m talking even right out of the kennel, first thing in the morning. Frankly, at times it can be annoying as all get out.
I have a special command to make it stop, though.
It goes like this: “Dammit, Whiskey! Shut up.”
I’m heartless, I know.
That’s the long-story way of letting you know that when it’s 90 or 100 degrees outside, Whiskey can be a challenging dog to watch for signs of overheating.
Most people who haven’t been around him think he’s overheating long before it’s actually happening. Still, I keep a close eye on him in hot weather. I keep him lean and fit, and that helps.
This time of year, everyone needs to keep a close eye on their hunting dogs. They just get so excited they’ll run themselves to death, literally.
Dove season starts Sept. 1 and early goose and teal season starts Sept. 7. If your dog isn’t in good shape and acclimated to the weather, do the dog and yourself a favor and spend the time conditioning and training for later seasons.
Heatstroke in a dog is no joke. I’ll hunt Whiskey early in the morning for doves when it’s 70 degrees, but if it warms up to 85 or so, we’re done for the day, especially if he’s had plenty of retrieves already.
“Five minutes is all it takes for a dog to go down, and you have to be careful helping them back or they can go into shock,” said Dr. Seth George of River Trail Animal Hospital. “You really need to get them to emergency care.”
In other words, if you think that cooler full of ice is a cure for your hot dog if it starts to look a little rough during your dove hunt — think again.
George has a hard-and-fast rule for most dogs: “If it’s too hot outside to walk barefoot on the sidewalk, it’s too hot to have your dog outside to do much more than to go potty. Have them out in the early morning or evening when it’s cool.”
Whiskey and I run at sunrise most days.
Dog body temperatures run a little warmer than humans, with a normal temperature in the range of 99.5 to 102.5 degrees, George said. When their temperature jumps over 105 or so, heatstroke can occur. Multiple organ failure and impending death come at 107 to 109 degrees.
Dogs can’t sweat like humans, so their cooling-off spots are where the hair is thin on their belly, around the relatively few sweat glands on their paws and, as everyone knows, through panting.
People often think a swim will cool a dog down, but water that is 85 or 90 degrees at your teal-hunting pond is no relief.
Wanna see a dog overheat in a hurry? Take it teal hunting at 90 degrees, plant its feet in hot mud and let it sit in the sun in a hunting blind with no breeze. It’s like going for a steam bath in a fur coat.
For Whiskey, I want shade, breeze and plenty of water to drink. Some guys take a big jug of ice water, but for the dog it’s best just to have an insulated jug with cool tap water available.
On really hot days, I’ll put some ice cubes in Whiskey’s insulated 1.5-gallon jug, just to maintain a cool (not cold) water temperature if we’ll be out for a few hours.
Isopropyl alcohol can be a good thing to have along, George said. It can be applied to a dog’s paws. It evaporates quickly to help cool them. Cool water (not ice water) splashed on their belly can help cool them, too.
Ventilation is incredibly important. I fear hot, calm mornings.
If we’re training in tall grass on a warm, humid morning and we don’t have a good mowed spot for our training area, I’ll put Whiskey up on a stand. That way he’s up in the breeze between retrieves or while he waits as I set up drills for him to run.
I’ve used zip ties to attach an inexpensive battery-powered fan to the door of his dog box in the past — although now he rides inside an air-conditioned SUV. That fan has been a life-saver, though. I can’t run the A/C all the time.
The most important thing is what I mentioned up top. Know your dog. Know what their normal panting and normal attitude looks like.
If you know it’s “normal,” you’ll know when they’re panting excessively or salivating or seeming a little confused or weak. Those are signs of overheating. If they get to the point of diarrhea or vomiting, you and your dog are in big trouble.
I can tell when Whiskey’s had enough — even if his eyes are telling me he wants to fetch more. He will run himself to death if I let him, literally — he just gets that excited.