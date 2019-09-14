An orange sunrise, not a breath of wind, greenhouse-like humidity, not a single dove in the day’s fresh, clear, pink-and-blue sky — and hunter Rusty Dunagan had not a complaint in the world.
“I got to shoot an elk yesterday. That was a bucket-list deal,” he said.
The Purple Heart recipient, triple-amputee and veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan said he was just happy to be invited to this place.
“I didn’t expect there was any extras and then they had this tag, a drawing, and all the sudden I’m getting to go on an elk hunt,” he said.
Dunagan finished the weekend with one elk and one dove, which is pretty impressive because his shooting stats on doves that came his way was 100% — and not many dove hunters can say that.
It wasn’t an easy shot, either — I can tell you that.
Surprises and smiles — those are some of the things Rusty and Sherri Cornwell of Trails End Sanctuary work to bring to the annual Behind the Wire Veterans Dove Hunt held at their ranch. At the Vinita community-sponsored event, nothing is better than bringing a smile to the face of an exceptional veteran of special forces operations, one recognized for valorous actions, a former prisoner of war or one wounded in combat.
Dunagan, of Edmond, was one of 24 such veterans to attend this year’s event, organized in part with help from The Foundation for Exceptional Warriors. All went dove hunting or fishing or shot trap. Two won a chance to shoot a bull elk, one took a Texas Dall ram.
Rusty Cornwell, also known as State Rep. Cornwell, R-Vinita, said the Behind the Wire name came from a Navy Seal who came to Trails End for a hunt some years ago. With paralyzed vocal chords, he spoke by typing into a digital device. They asked if he wanted to practice with his firearm before going on the hunt, and he replied, “I always shoot before I leave the wire,” Cornwell said.
“To his mind, when he drove through the gate he was behind the wire, in the safe zone, that this was the compound,” he added. “We thought how fitting that was because this is their safe zone when they get here.”
Tulsa veteran Frank Casson, wounded in an IED explosion in Iraq in 2004 and quick to advise anyone of advancing age that going to war is a poor cure for midlife crisis, has been to Behind the Wire six years running, and he emphasized that “safe zone” idea.
He talks about a veteran who attended the event, woke early for the hunt and said he really just wanted to go back to bed.
“He said it was the best night’s sleep he’d had in more than a year,” Casson said. “He slept until (noon) and when he got up he looked like a different person.”
The hunt is the draw, fellowship is the bonus, Casson said.
What he described was less an event and more esprit de corps.
“What this does for me is whenever I’m in a situation where my mind is in that bad spot, in that dark place, I think back on this and these guys, and that’s my lifeline,” he said. “This event here saves lives. It saved my life.”
The Cornwell family and the community roll out such a welcome and are so giving it spills over, Casson said.
“You leave here wanting to pay it forward,” he said.
Sherri Cornwell is “our mother hen and platoon sergeant.” She will always return a text or phone call, any time, Casson said.
The event begins on Saturday with options to shoot trap, go fishing or go dove hunting, followed by an evening banquet celebration that includes prize giveaways. This year that included three shotguns, Yeti coolers and fishing gear.
“We pretty much make sure everybody gets something,” Cornwell said.
The banquet is followed by fellowship with an open bar — but mandatory pre-sunrise assembly for the Sunday morning dove hunt.
While Dunagan watched for doves Sunday morning, fellow veteran and another first-timer at the event, Tim Seckel of Fort Worth, Texas, got his chance to take a Texas Dall ram. But that’s not all that was in the works for him.
The Cornwells learned from close friend Charlie Bird of Vinita just how much Seckel gives to other veterans. They also learned that Seckel’s son, Grant, 21, currently deployed in Germany, would be home on leave in December. They decided to give him another Behind the Wire bonus.
“They asked me what I thought and I told them to get away from me because I was bawling,” Bird said. “I don’t ever cry.
“They saw in him the reason I brought him. He’s somebody that likes to give more than receive and they decided to give that back.”
As the veterans assembled for a final group photo beneath Old Glory at the Sanctuary headquarters, Felicia Cornwell called young Grant on FaceTime on her phone as her father, Rusty, announced Seckel and his son would have a free stay at the ranch in December, including a hunt for white-tailed buck.
Nothing is better than bringing a broad smile to the face of an exceptional veteran except, maybe, when it’s accompanied by tears of joy.