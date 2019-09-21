People who haven’t experienced hunting on federal lands sometimes do a double take, or jaw drop, when I tell them where I experienced the toughest and best hunt of my life.
It was in Alaska in 2007 and it was a Dall sheep hunt in Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.
“Arctic” and “Alaska” are words that pop out to many, but others, including some hunters, get tripped up on “Park and Preserve.”
“You went hunting in a national park?” they ask with incredulity.
No. The national park portion of the 13,000-square-miles of Gates (yes, it’s that big) is closed to hunting, but the preserve lands are open for hunting under some special guidelines. When Congress created 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska in 1980, it directed they be open for hunting.
The reaction from some folks back in June when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put out the call for public comment on proposed expansions of hunting and fishing opportunities on National Wildlife Refuges, including those in Oklahoma, included some jaw drops and double-takes.
The literal definitions of the words “refuge” and “preserve” are where some people get hung up. Think “politics,” and think “federal bureaucracy,” and look up the definitions with the Interior Department, not inside a dictionary.
Others had more personal concerns about areas they frequented that didn’t include hunters.
The public comment process is complete and each of the refuge offices in Oklahoma now have new hunting rules and regulations. Those same web sites I referenced back in June to submit your public comments are the places to go now to research what is available.
With the expansion of hunting on wildlife refuges — that includes thousands of new acres open to hunting — and creation of the Oklahoma Lands Access Program, that has worked with landowners to open for public access close to 70,000 acres the past two years, opportunities for hunting on lands open to Oklahoma’s hunters has never been better.
Hunting was already a part of the management plan on every wildlife refuge. That has not changed. Each refuge included new expansions as part of its individual conservation plan. Hunting still is allowed to a greater or lesser degree on individual refuges depending on the particular refuge and species in question.
Oklahomans need to recognize there is some potential for conflict between users with these new rules. People who will hunt, and those who do not, both need to be aware of the changes and need to hit the woods with knowledge of the new rules and regulations.
If you’re going to the spot where you photograph wildlife and now it’s open to hunting, it’s best to be aware that you may hear some gunfire. Likewise, hunters need to show respect for others who might just be out for a hike. A little respect and trail etiquette goes a long way.
Public access is vital to the future of hunting in Oklahoma, with most free access with permission a thing of the past and the costs of hunting leases always on the rise. Compared to most Western states, public hunting opportunities are lacking in Oklahoma. This state does offer more than many others, however.
I’ve been able to find places all to myself to hunt on state Wildlife Management Areas, OLAP properties, National Wildlife Refuges and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lands in Oklahoma.
Just be aware that the rules on federal lands might differ, be it season length or non-toxic shot requirements or access in general. Every so often you’ll run into a combination of state and federal rules that require a second look, but none of it is too difficult.
Get online and do your research, get on the phone and talk to people about these locations. Get the maps and study them.
Research, learn, go and experience it.
Included with this column is a list of contacts and links for information, but I can’t hand it all to you. You need to do your own homework.
One other thing about that best-ever hunt I had in Alaska.
My brother, Brett, at that time said he wanted to be the one to be the “guide” for our do-it-yourself Alaska hunt even though I was the one who lived in Alaska.
From his home in Texas he did all the research on the huge area. He called outfitters, biologists, game wardens, locals, examined the maps and chose the lake where our outfitter would drop us and drew an “X” where he thought our best chances would be for seeing a sheep.
I found my trophy ram within a quarter mile of that X.
If he could find that spot in Alaska you can find your spot here in Oklahoma, especially with Google Earth and other apps readily available that my brother didn’t have back then.
Do your research, check the maps, call the locals, learn, get in the truck and find your new favorite hunting area in Oklahoma this season.
There are thousands more acres out there to explore.