The legendary brands will continue to grow, but come the year 2020 the baits that bear the Gene Larew and Bobby Garland names will be made in Fort Smith, Arkansas, after several decades in the Tulsa area.
A page is turning in the annals of fishing history in Tulsa. It’s the last one in a chapter that features the Larew and Garland lines, which found different routes to their current home off Route 66 in northeast Tulsa, where creative local minds and talents ushered them forward from baits that revolutionized fishing in the 1970s and set them up for the 21st century and beyond.
If these soft plastic baits had the equivalent of a surgeon general’s warning for their addictive quality, some mention of Chris Lindenberg, George Toalson and Gary Dollahon would have to be there in the small type on all future packaging.
PRADCO Outdoor Brands, a powerhouse with dozens of top-name fishing and hunting products among its broad lineup, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Gene Larew Lures, which manufactures and sells the Bobby Garland and Crappie Pro brands, and that operations will move to Arkansas by the first of the year.
Dollahon and Lindenberg said preserving the history and knowing the brands will grow was part of what was appealing about the sale.
“If you look at PRADCO Outdoor Brands and their fishing division you will see iconic and legendary brands under that umbrella,” Dollahon said. “They have become a curator of famous fishing brands. They’re known for keeping and growing those brands.”
PRADCO’s Bruce Stanton, vice president and general manager of the fishing division, said the trio will continue to advise on the brands for some time and that Lindenberg will always be welcome, as he is “one of the family now.”
Ongoing counsel from Dollahon and Toalson is a must, he said.
“These guys are a lot of the brain trust and blood and guts of the brand,” Stanton said.
Larew has about 30 full-time employees, plus seasonal workers, who may or may not move with the company, Dollahon said. Operations manager Eli Smith will head to Fort Smith with the brands he manages.
“In addition to growing our bass offerings with Larew and jumping right to the top of the crappie bait category with Garland, we’re also getting a wealth of manufacturing experience, industry knowledge and fishing expertise that fully complement the things we do that put us at the top in this industry,” Stanton said.
“They have proven themselves to be a great caretaker of the brands that I grew up fishing with and I wanted Larew and Garland to have a permanent next home in such a prominent place,” Lindenberg said.
Lindenberg also owns Western Filter Co., an oil and gas industry company. He didn’t come into Larew with fishing industry knowledge, but he saw an opportunity, and said he got unheard-of support from his bank. He also had Toalson stay with the company as a designer and production manager, and Dollahon — who would set up shop as Dollahon PR under the Larew roof — to help with publicity and marketing.
“It wouldn’t have happened without him,” Lindenberg said, sitting in Dollahon’s office Friday. “I wouldn’t have done it.”
Lindenberg bought Gene Larew Lures, which was manufacturing Bobby Garland baits under contract at the time, in 2006. He brought the operations together in the 22,000-square-foot facility off 11th Street in 2007, and subsequently grew both brands exponentially.
Toalson and his partners, who owned Larew and had an operation in Owasso, took the baits to the next level in the late 1980s with the graduation to injection molding machines designed by his team. Six of those machines, unique in the industry, still are in operation among the 10 (including four new ones installed earlier this year to handle growing demand) at the plant.
The Baby Shad designed by angler Bobby Garland is the No. 1 selling soft plastic bait in the country, Lindenberg said. It’s still the same bait Garland created, but it now comes in — count ’em — 89 colors that would not be possible without Toalson’s machines, new lamination processes or the creativity in this crew, which adds several colors every year. The top color, far above all others, is “monkey milk.”
“But we can’t cut any of the colors,” Lindenberg said. “People throw a fit. They’ll say, ‘That’s the only color I could catch ’em on!’ ”
When he started, the baits were at places like Nabatak in Claremore and Okie Bait & Tackle in Broken Arrow, but not at Bass Pro Shops or Academy.
Founder Eugene Larew and his wife, Marie, owned Shadrack Resort in Cape Fair, Missouri, from 1969 until 1984. The avid angler and inventor patented the salt impregnation process with soft plastic baits in 1980, but he passed away in 1985, before his baits gained worldwide fame and every soft-plastics company in the world started adding salt to their plastics. He had sold the business to a group of Oklahoma entrepreneurs who brought the name and company to Inola and, later, Toalson and his crew brought the company to Owasso.
The Larew developments over the years are too many to recount here, but the Gene Larew Salt Craw still is a standard in many a tackle box nearly 40 years later and, arguably, is the best known crawfish imitation bait ever made. Rivaling that development, the Biffle Bug, made famous by Wagoner bass pro Tommy Biffle, changed the face of Larew in 2010. The easy-to-use, versatile bass bait and swivel-headed Hardhead jig hooks had a huge impact on bass fishing and on the market.
But none rivals the Baby Shad, Lindenberg said. Its impact on crappie fishing is hard to quantify. Crappie fishing used to be a springtime fishing on the banks or wintertime fishing under covered docks with live minnows or marabou jigs. Now it’s a year-round activity, and Lindenberg said he saw the transition happening.
“I learned that from Jack Kitchen at Okie Bait in BA,” he said. “He told me one day before we put the Baby Shad in here that four years earlier during the crappie season he would have 30 bags of two dozen minnows each, aired up and ready to sell before they opened every day. He said, ‘You know how many I keep aired-up now? Zero.’”
“That Baby Shad doesn’t die,” Lindenberg said. “That’s the difference.”