The Monday after duck season closed in Oklahoma, Shelby Anderson was on his way home — and then to Arkansas and then to Missouri — to chase snow geese.
The guy who owns a guide service called Goose Reapers was putting the Oklahoma season behind him with two more weeks of open season.
He used the same words for the season that many waterfowl hunters have been using for the 2019-20 run.
“It was a weird one,” he said.
“I didn’t book any late-season goose hunts this year and I’m am so glad I didn’t. Monday it’s supposed to be 70 degrees and a strong south wind. They’re heading back north.”
Anderson and Brad Albeck, of Albeck’s Adventures, both guides of the south-central and southwest areas of Oklahoma, made their way this season with a good early push of geese, a smattering of good goose flocks in the right spots here and there after that — and a lot of ducks.
“This was the year of the ducks for us,” Albeck said.
After a youth hunt planned for ducks Saturday, Albeck, too, will head to the barn for the season.
What happened is weather that was just plain unusual.
Anderson, who also operates with guides in the Amarillo, Texas, area, said those high plains drew thousands of geese that typically would have populated southern and central Oklahoma.
The land of crop pivots and wide, shallow playa lakes typically is dry or frozen in January, he said. This year, the lakes were not only full of water but it was mild. Those lakes were loaded with ducks and geese, and guides in that area had no problems.
“I went over there three weeks ago and surveyed things and probably saw a quarter-million lessers over there, monster roosts with 75,000 birds in areas that normally would be dry or frozen,” Anderson said.
But waterfowl hunters shouldn’t be discouraged overall, as good opportunities still remain for pairs of hunters or small groups on DIY hunts, Albeck said.
“It’s just a cycle. The whole hunting world is a cycle,” he said. “Anytime you have a good year, you’re going to have a bad year, just as in life you’re going to have good days and bad days — nobody has 100% great things all the time.”
Last year was a little slow, as well, but Anderson said he has no worries.
“Two years in the grand scheme of things isn’t a trend, it’s an anomaly,” he said.
For the do-it-yourself hunters, big local geese are still moving in large groups and may be found in areas on the outskirts of town and even some more scattered rural areas. Some farmers will still appreciate a little help getting flocks of a few thousand lesser Canada geese off their fields, and some large flocks of snow geese still are hanging around. The season for white-fronted geese remains open until Feb. 9, and those birds are around, as well.
The opportunities are out there for hunters willing to put in the windshield time to find birds and who would be happy to make a set and come home with eight geese for two or three hunters.
There just isn’t enough for the two guides to justify a daily docket setting dozens of decoys to try to pull in enough birds for eight clients at a time.
Albeck, in fact, recommended that hunters who try a late-season hunt go small.
“The birds that are left are shot up and call-shy,” he said. “The average Joe, the guy with two dozen decoys, can do real well. They’ve seen all the big spreads and they’ve heard the calls. With two dozen decoys and a speckle-belly call you could have a real good morning,” he said.
The speckle-belly, or white-fronted goose call, works on all species, he said.
“Give them something different,” he said.
For the big local geese, the greater Canada geese, a group of four, eight, 10 decoys can do the trick on birds that are looking to pair up with nesting season on the brain.
“Blow a deep-reaching call and then use some double-clucks and you will kill the fire out of them using small spreads,” Anderson said.
For hunters willing to travel, Anderson said central Kansas might offer a chance for returning birds in coming days.
He will be in northeast Arkansas the first part of the month chasing snow geese. The snows had a strong hatch this year and plenty of younger birds will be in those massive flocks to help “start the spin” down into big spreads of decoys.
After a low hatch and tough year last season, hunters have been slow to come around this season, he said.
They’ve been waiting to see what pops up on social media and then book their hunts.
Anderson said the big hatch is key.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I bought 700 new full-bodies just to improve my spread.”
Both of these guides book hunts early for the following season. More information and contact numbers for both may be found under their guide service names on Facebook.