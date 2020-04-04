As my good friend hunting guide Jack Morris likes to say, “So! You want to be a turkey hunter?”
The season opens Monday, so it’s time to talk turkey, and while Jack’s refrain is an oft-used phrase, nobody says it quite like Turkey Jack.
It sounds exciting when he says it, and yet, discomforting.
Here I am reflecting on that thought as I regret a whole week wasted.
I could have been clucking and puttering around the house for days, but thanks to coronavirus restrictions, my wife has been at home with me.
See, if you want to be a turkey hunter, you might have to be willing to drive your family nuts, and I just wasn’t this week, what with the toilet paper concerns and all.
When it gets close to season, a turkey hunter has to get out that diaphragm call and get used to having it on the roof of his mouth and making turkey sounds again without having to think about it. It’s all about muscle memory.
Normally I’d practice while driving, but I’m stuck at home. And normally, if I were working at home, I’d be clucking and puttering along as I pecked away at this column — but I am too nice to make my wife listen to that all day.
So I let her go to bed first.
I’m one heckuva good husband.
I wish I were as good at turkey hunting as I am at husbanding.
Turkey hunters find themselves in odd situations. Stuff you’d never believe.
If you want to be a turkey hunter, you have to prepare yourself mentally for these things.
Names will go unnamed here, but there was the time we slept over at an elderly gentleman’s home near some prime turkey hunting areas and I had to stay up late to process some hunting video and photos after everyone else hit the hay — except for the gentleman of the home.
He liked to stay up and watch old westerns.
We shared some fond recollections and compared old favorites while “McClintock!” played on his television. This conversation started because that John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara flick is in color. So many of the best westerns are in black and white. He was of the opinion that all the best ones predated those produced in Technicolor.
Well, somewhere between Running Buffalo asking, “Great party, where’s the whiskey?” and George Washington McClintock putting Katherine over his knee, the old gentleman dozed off in his recliner and I went back to focusing on my computer.
I don’t recall exact details, probably because I may have nodded off myself, but in the wee hours I heard TV sounds that were not of a western nature and it caught my attention.
The man was still asleep in his chair. I am thankful for that, as I do clearly recall seeing that the after-midnight television programming had moved on to softcore porn.
That was an odd situation.
If you want to be a turkey hunter, you’re going to find yourself in some literally uncomfortable situations.
One cool morning in the turkey woods, I unabashedly and hurriedly dropped my pants and undies as there was no question the uncomfortable tickling around areas of my nether regions was not sweat running down those dark alleys.
A tick can make a guy very uncomfortable, not to mention what that half-dozen did to me. I thought I felt them down there for days afterwards.
Speaking of dark episodes, if you want to be a turkey hunter, you must be mindful of your diet prior to a morning turkey hunt.
Sitting quietly for hours in a position with your back against a stump, bum between some roots and knees up for your shotgun to rest upon can bring on uncomfortable urges that cannot be conveniently relieved when wild turkeys are about.
Speaking of intense pains, if you want to be a turkey hunter, you might find yourself crawling through the brush to put sneak on a tom.
If you’re within 100 yards and you put your knuckles and your knees into a patch of sandburs, you’ll just have to be quiet and carry on.
Speaking of impossible tasks, if you want to be a turkey hunter, you’re going to need rubber knee boots and, sooner or later, you will step in water that is too deep.
Sometimes the only way to get your feet out of tight knee-high boots is to first remove the water. And sometimes that means you need to lie on your back and lift your leg straight up to let gravity remove as much water as possible.
Just when I was thinking that at least I didn’t get my privates wet that morning, things got uncomfortable.
Finally, if you want to be a turkey hunter, get ready to have a sore sacroiliac.
Buy the best seat pad and vest or fancy chair or whatever you want for your perfectly envisioned hunt, and sooner or later you will have to move in a last-minute attempt that becomes an hour of relying on whatever padding God gave you.
It’s uncomfortable butt.
That’s it, no buts, just your butt.
And you thought you “wanted” to be a turkey hunter?
Sorry if it makes you uncomfortable, but if you want to be a turkey hunter, the odds have it that you are already.
I am, and I love it.