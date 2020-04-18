The Chicken Gobbler turns up in my dreams. I can hear him.
It’s not a snake, wildcat or a neighbor’s loose dog that eats chickens, it’s an old rope-draggin’ tom turkey that sounds like a chicken about two times out of three when he starts to gobble.
“Puh-awk-awk-obble, gobble gobble,” or something like that.
Oh, he’s a big, barrel-chested boy — make no mistake about that. It’s just that sometimes his calls sound like a squeaky clarinet followed by a couple thumps on a kettle drum. About every third gobble or so, he sounds like the boss, though.
Yep, I’ve gone and set my sights on one particular gobbler this spring. It may be the kiss of death for my success, but either way, I’m going to learn some things and have fun. It took me four trips to the woods to finally find this guy’s hangout. Easter Sunday I got to know him a little better.
He’s the pot-bellied confirmed bachelor on the stool at the end of the bar. He’s got a sharp eye and he can talk big when a gal gets him wound up, but he’s not exactly a fast mover. He might slide off that bar stool, hoist his belt up on his belly a bit and puff out his chest, maybe even strut a little, but he’s not going to run out onto the dance floor like some hot young stud.
I had him worked up Easter Sunday. I was on a timberline on a high ridge about 50 feet higher than a lower parallel ridge when I first heard him. He was below that lower rise, about a quarter-mile away, when I heard that squawk-gobble that had caught my interest days earlier. I’d heard him roughly in the area where I stood. I just wasn’t sure exactly where.
I found a clump of trees on a high point on the edge of the oak timber where it met a tall grass meadow and settled in among the trunks to listen.
After about 10 minutes he gobbled, but it sounded like he now was facing the other direction or maybe going the other direction, so I gave him a couple of clucks and a few yelps.
I turned his head and he talked back, twice.
He was coming my way. I gave him nothing but a couple of soft yelps to follow on his gobbles every so often after that, just enough to know he was still listening. He still took his own sweet time.
More than a half-hour later, I caught my first glimpse of him between the trunks of trees on the shaded oak ridge, which was almost devoid of ground cover other than rocks, dead leaves and the occasional dead fall. The big ol’ slowpoke was about 100 yards north of me.
Plenty more time passed, and he passed me, too. He faded into the timber and then reappeared, now more than 100 yards out, and now to the northeast. That was the moment I realized the high point I’d chosen was actually a secondary point.
Failing to scout more carefully after I first heard him was my mistake. I’d not only sacrificed the main point but had given up the highest ground. Sure enough, that’s where he was going. He went up there out of sight and stalled. He wasn’t much higher, but it was indeed the true top of the ridge and he wanted his girl down the ridge to come on up. All I could do was hope he’d eventually come looking for her.
He squawk-gobbled and drummed up there for the better part of 45 minutes. I let him hear just a few soft sweet-talking yelps on a couple of occasions to let him know this hen was just as stubborn — but sweeter.
Finally, he fell silent for a long while. More than 15 minutes passed before he gobbled again, and I saw him immediately. He was back out there about 100 yards, exactly at my elevation and walking straight at me. My heart rate kicked up. He was finally coming for his sweet-talking girl. I had him!
I eased my shotgun into shooting position as he passed behind some trees and I watched him over the top of my gun barrel as he sauntered on in.
At this juncture I should explain some of the complexities of focusing on objects near and far over a gun barrel while wearing progressive bifocal eyeglasses, but I’ll just leave this short statement here for younger hunters to imagine the problem and for my peers to nod knowingly.
Suddenly that bird looked a lot bigger and closer as he stood erect and stretched his wings. I almost pulled the trigger on that red head, but something just didn’t look right. Then, just as suddenly, he disappeared.
Minutes passed and I couldn’t figure out where he’d gone.
When I couldn’t stand it anymore I slowly worked my binoculars up to my eyes and found him right where I’d left him. He looked like a brownish-gray rock with a pink bump on it.
He was asleep. This was humiliating.
My range-finder put him at 66 yards. That’s where that old bird had hopped up on dead branch, stretched his wings, dropped down, turned his back to me and settled down into the leaf-litter for a nap.
He dozed for a good 20 minutes before he got up, shook to straighten up his feathers, preened a bit, walked up the hill and the next I heard from him he was well off to the east.
There I sat, jilted, in my Easter Sunday finest. It was past noon. He had used up his fire for the day and I would let him be and come back another time. The old Chicken Gobbler can count on that.
Kelly Bostian
Twitter: @KellyBostian