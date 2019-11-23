I must have driven past it a thousand times the past 10 years, and when I finally made the right turn — actually, a left — it was a wonder I managed to stay on the road.
Angler Ed Jones drove ahead to lead the way in his white pickup and as we pulled off the blacktop and started down the hill, my jaw dropped open and I couldn’t hold back the exclamations. I was lucky I didn’t rear-end Ed’s truck or drive off the road.
“Holy smoke!”
“Are you kidding me! Seriously! No way!”
These are things I actually more or less said aloud to myself in my SUV — except I was alone and there were added expletives I can’t share in a family newspaper or website.
Between steep timber-covered hillsides adding to the secluded feel of the place, I saw a glistening bluff with water spilling down its rocks to a churning spring-fed stream, a diamond-like blue lake with a spillway that dropped to a running stream with a series of falls, riffles, pools and ponds.
This was my first descent, and it is a fairly steep one, into Chimney Rock Hollow in an area of northeast Oklahoma I’m asked not to describe in detail. The entrance is easy to miss and non-descript for a reason. It is a private fishing hole that offers memberships and limited cabin rentals for those who pass muster via the website at chimneyrockhollow.com.
Not just anyone gets to go onto this unique private property. I got in on a guess.
Jones, a longtime member at the hollow, helped owner Don Moore and his crew a few weeks back with a first load of trout from a side tributary that serves as the hollow’s hatchery stream. He posted on Facebook that whoever guessed closest to the number stocked could come as his guest one day.
They had 217 trout for that first move, he said. I guessed 216.
Moore has proved up on the place since he bought it 10 years ago, working on the spillways and creating the fish-stocking plan. He buys fingerlings in January and raises them to release in late October — after they’ve grown to 16 inches or more.
There are a lot of nice big, fat trout in those waters. Some big largemouth and smallmouth bass are in there, too.
The local river otters are the only ones who eat the trout, however.
“Those otters love to eat trout,” Moore said.
Moore said he bought the place as an escape for himself. He personally interviews prospective new members and keeps the place peaceful.
“I told the guys we’ll keep it going as long as nobody complains too much,” he said.
For Moore, it’s his escape from a busy professional life. There isn’t much to complain about down in that hollow.
“Pretty little place, isn’t it?” Moore asked.
The Hollow is a haven for fly fishers, who are directed to use barbless hooks and practice catch-and-release on the limited stock of trout that move freely from pond to pond through the winter.
It’s also just a nice place to kick back — evidenced by the two big hammocks hanging in the trees at streamside near the double waterfalls. And a great place to grab a book and lie back and pretend you intended to read it for the afternoon. The falls would be loud enough to drown out the snores.
Jones, also a longtime member of the local Trout Unlimited 420 Chapter, was a great host, as was friend Ken Fields. They just let me do my thing and tried to tell me where the fish were located.
The weather turned cloudy on Monday and the fish might have had the blues after a busy weekend. The fishing was off. Even the regulars just caught a couple trout each. I put on my favored hare’s ear nymph and started drifting and high-sticking a stream at the upper end of one of the ponds, and two hours passed before I knew it.
“You’ve burned a hole in that one by now, haven’t you?” Fields asked before he walked me along to a few pools.
I was lost in the waters. It has been a long time since I got to play with that kind of clear, flowing water and current. I was getting the feel back in my hands. Time was not a factor.
I caught a mess of sunfish on the day, less than a dozen, a lot more than a half-dozen. I lost count.
I watched several trout look at my wooly buggers, pheasant tails and hare’s ears, and I had a couple slap flies with their tails as they turned with enough speed to let me know they were plainly insulted by my offerings.
I even turned to a little #18 Griffith’s gnat toward evening as the fish started rising, but I only managed to catch a couple more sunfish on successive casts.
Yep, I went to what has to be the prettiest little trout stream in Oklahoma for a day and didn’t catch a single trout.
I had a fantastic time, though, and the waters rejuvenated me. That’s what a pretty little hollow is all about anyway.