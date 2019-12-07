Just before sunrise, the temperature was 26 degrees with a biting wind, steady at 10 mph and gusting to 25. Our shallow hunting area was mostly iced over, save a deeper pool in front of our blind where our decoys floated on open water and grew little icy skirts.
That was Nov. 26, 2013, and the ducks and geese were flying prior to “the split,” the next two weeks when the season would be closed.
Not since that year have we had many icy early-season waterfowl days with those conditions prior to the split between early and late season — until this year.
The early season in 2019 has been a good one, by most accounts. Front after front pushed new birds south. It did slow down for the past weekend, however. The weather turned warm, and wise and wary birds that knew the danger zones had plenty of water to escape to.
“We did have some ducks around for most of it. It was a nice change of pace. I wish we would have gotten one last good push,” said Josh Richardson, migratory waterfowl biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“Best we’ve had in about 15 years!” said Jack Morris, the guide I happened to be with that day back in 2013.
Brad Albeck, of Albeck’s Adventures down near Fort Cobb, texted piles of photos of piles of ducks from his operation. Apparently he had plenty of ducks, too.
“Well our place had the most mallards I’ve ever seen since I’ve been guiding first half!” said local Gordie Montgomery with Gordie’s Wildlife.
Richardson said even hunters down in southeast Oklahoma at Red Slough reported good numbers of ducks.
“If they had birds down southeast, we had birds statewide,” he said.
And yet this two-week pause in the middle of our 74-day waterfowl season remains a topic for debate. If you didn’t already know, the split is “an item for discussion” as part of this year’s 2020 Rule Change Proposals public comment process. The season closed Dec. 1 and opens again on Dec. 14.
The question is: “Would you support or oppose combining the waterfowl zones 1 and 2 into a single zone, and reducing the split to 5 days which would start the season later, but continue to run the season as late as allowed?”
Biologists have long said the split gives the birds that are here time to settle down and we get a “second opener.” This applies especially to public hunting areas. On private lands, smart hunters are already giving their birds regular breaks.
The maddening part of the split — experienced all too many times the past several years — is when the early season is a dud and the weather finally changes and we get a front that brings in birds just in time for the season to be closed.
The point of discussion on the agenda probably answers my question why the public hearings on wildlife proposals are set for Oklahoma City and the not nearly so centrally located Broken Bow.
If the topic sounds somewhat familiar, it came up last year in an email survey sent to duck hunters across the state. The general result of that survey was that the majority were non-committal or fine with things the way they are.
General sentiment in the southeast part of the state probably is a different story, however. If any part of the state is going to be a dead zone in the early season, it’s southeast.
The “discussion item” calls for a five-day split, which would mean the season would have opened this year on Nov. 9 instead of Nov. 2, ran through the weekend after Thanksgiving, closed Monday-Friday, and opened again Saturday, Dec. 7.
That doesn’t seem like much of a change in the broad scheme of things.
This year’s early season notwithstanding, hunters have noticed waterfowl migrations trending later and later in the year.
The odds that a later November opener would mean waterfowl hunters would miss out on great opportunities is small, but hunters in the northern part of the state who like milder weather for early hunts on wood ducks and gadwalls could miss out.
Five days one way or the other over a 74-day season allowed under federal guidelines doesn’t seem to make much of a difference — other than to perhaps add confusion for that rare few who might find a weekday when they could escape for a duck hunt.
If it’s the split that really is the issue, then the question seems to be either the commissioners do away with it entirely as a nod to social pressure, or leave it as is, with a nod toward the survey completed last year.
To add your comments to the discussion, go to the public comment link at wildlifedepartment.com.