As hunters settle in this opening day of dove season and have a quiet moment or two in the half-light before sunrise, here’s a little something to think about: 30, 50, or 70 years from now, who will take your place?
Thinking about the future of hunting is important, according to Oklahoma’s new statewide R3 coordinator, Kasie Joyner.
“They need to be thinking about who they can share the opportunity with,” she said of today’s hunters. “Take someone that hasn’t been out hunting in awhile and get them out again. Or take someone new, take a kiddo or someone older, take anyone that hasn’t had the opportunity, because it’s a fun way to get into the hunting sports.”
“Dove hunting is social, you can talk with your friends and you don’t have to be still and quiet. It’s a good first hunt for anyone who would want to get out there,” she said.
Right about now readers might be thinking “what the heck is R3, why does it need a coordinator and who is Kasie Joyner?”
Joyner, previously a technician with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Oklahoma Lands Access Program, or OLAP, has for the past three years helped add close to 70,000 acres to places Oklahomans can hunt.
The past three weeks she’s been R3 coordinator — a new position that is jointly funded with federal wildlife restoration funds through the wildlife department and a 25% match from the National Wild Turkey Federation, according to Colin Berg, the wildlife department’s education section supervisor.
With her hiring, Oklahoma joins other states that have teamed with the NWTF, Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever or funded their own coordinator positions to address “R3”—Retaining, Recruiting and Reactivating hunters.
R3 focuses on the future of hunting and, by extension, the future of funding the country’s successful wildlife management agencies and programs. The fewer hunting licenses sold and the fewer taxes collected on purchase of firearms and associated gear, the less funding will be available for wildlife conservation nationwide, Berg said.
While Oklahoma is holding its own in hunter numbers overall, generational differences tell an alarming story. The Baby Boomers are aging out and Gen X, the Millennials and Centennials just don’t have the same numbers. Oklahoma will not be immune to this nationwide trend.
Berg spelled out the Baby Boomer effect in wildlife management terms. “It would be what we’d call a big year-class,” he said.
Berg said the first direction for the new R3 position is to work with all the state’s conservation organizations, churches and other community groups to bring more cohesion to all the great efforts already underway and to recruit mentors for lasting impact.
School programs, one-day and weekend events that introduce people to hunting, archery or shooting sports are valuable, but research shows community is what boosts hunter numbers.
People are just waiting to be asked to go out, Berg said. They need to be asked to go and they need to be invited out again. R3 is a way to bring hunters and would-be hunters together.
“I think a key thing to keep in mind is it’s better to take one person six times than six people one time,” Joyner said.
Born, raised and, now, returned to Coweta, Joyner’s hunting journey began as an Oklahoma State University student, where she studied natural resources and conservation but also picked up a bow and arrow for the first time and found a new passion.
Archery was therapeutic, she said. When she saw friends taking deer she decided to learn how to hunt. She did it alone, with coaching found on YouTube and hunting shows.
As a 21-year-old she ventured out to public hunting lands to enjoy her first learning experience. She got lost in the dark on the way into her deer stand and had to sit at the base of a tree until sunup.
She improved from there and has killed several doe. She’s yet to connect on her first archery buck, but she’s come painfully close.
“You just go and you make mistakes and learn,” she said. “You’ll do better the second time, and the next time.”
She said the experience that “melted her heart” as a hunter so far was hearing her father boast to his friends about going hunting with his daughter, who re-introduced him to hunting after he had not been in the field for years.
Recruiting new hunters is one thing, retaining hunters who are already out there is another, but reactivating those who used to hunt but haven’t for years is a big deal too.
Joyner is a rare kind of self-starter and R3 hunter — especially among the millennial generation.
The 2016 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation is what caught the attention of hunting and conservation organizations and boosted the R3 movement, Berg said.
The drop in numbers from 2011 was alarming and showed how the “big year class” is aging out of the game.
Berg pulled up a chart to illustrate the crux of the issue. He compared people of the age group who were 25-34 in 1991 to those of the same age range today.
In 1991 that group was 3.9 million strong. The same group of people, now aged 45-55, number about 2.5 million nationwide.
That’s a drop of nearly 1.5 million among that group in 25 years, roughly a 20-percent decline. People age and some decrease in an activity like hunting probably is likely.
The real eye-opener comes with looking at the age group who are 25-34 now. They number only about 1.8 million in the 2016 report. So that age group is starting out roughly 46 percent smaller than the group in 1991.
Just how much smaller will that group be when they hit 45-55?
This is not just a matter of hunter numbers — it’s money for wildlife conservation, which isn’t getting any cheaper year after year.
Those 25 years are going to pass in the blink of an eye, like the half-light before sunrise.
Now, shoot straight this opening day weekend, enjoy the hunt, then call a friend and invite them out next weekend — and the next.