Kelly Bostian: Sydney Reigh, 8, may be small, but she's a mighty tough hunter

MEDFORD — A little girl shot a giant buck on opening morning of the youth rifle season this year, and tears filled eyes all around Oklahoma.
Sydney Reigh, 8, said she cried a little, too.
“Not sad tears but excitement tears, happy tears—emotions,” said her father Marshall Reigh.
“Very emotional,” added her mother, Shanna.
“I started shaking,” Sydney said.
Marshall showed screen grabs of the heart-rate charts produced by his wife’s and his daughter’s Fitbits at the time the deer turned up that Friday morning, just 45 minutes into the hunt. It was apparent Sydney was excited. Her mother’s heartbeat was off the charts.
“She was really emotional afterwards, Sydney was, but she was starting to look at the two of us like we were a little crazy,” Marshall Reigh laughed. They expected a nice buck; they didn’t expect a 10-point mainframe mule that would measure close to 160 inches. Syd — that's what they call her — put it on the ground at 150 yards with her Ruger Compact .223.
That was a great shot.
Hunters know what that uncontrollable emotional response is all about. So do parents. So does anyone who takes a young person hunting and shares that first experience. It just happens. There’s no controlling it. It comes from someplace deep, spiritual — mighty strong.
Two Sundays ago my wife, DeAnna, and I met the little girl who cried those happy tears. She is sharp as a whip and mature beyond her years — though she does still love "her babies" and is a fan of mermaids, fairies and leopard-print clothes.
She loves to escape to the outdoors and is likely the toughest outdoors woman I ever have met—and I’ve met women who climb mountains, run 1,000-mile sled dog races through blizzards and catch 60-pound catfish with their bare hands.
“Small but Mighty,” that’s what is printed on the purple bracelets and T-shirts Syd’s friends wear. Her classmates, family, friends, the community of Medford and her parent’s co-workers rally around this family like some kind of force field.
Sydney and her parents likely are reading this column in her room at The Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City today, where she has been since we met the Sunday of youth deer season weekend, Oct. 20.
The photo her dad posted on Facebook that Friday of Sydney kissing him on the cheek with that buck a gazillion times her size was an eye-catcher. The one of her with her little rifle and her kid-sized side-by-side buggy — obviously not big enough to haul that horse of a buck — is a classic. Kid, rifle, buggy and buck, the full package.
Her folks invited us up for a Sunday lunch, which is just a small indication of the kind of generosity that flows around this little family. Marshall is an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden based in Grant County, and Shanna is a nurse at Integris Family Care in Enid. Lunch was steak, potatoes, corn on the cob and an embarrassment of goodness.
“We love to cook,” Marshall Reigh said. “We don’t get to have company all that often.”
I couldn’t believe the beaming youngster who was charming the socks off my wife was not feeling well. As we traveled to met them, Syd had developed a low-grade fever. Her neurosurgeon had advised that they needed to come to the hospital and that they might have to stay 10 days to two weeks. They were in no hurry to leave home, however.
Syd talked with my wife about the books she likes to read, and they took off after lunch like a couple longtime buddies sharing their favorite toys and keepsakes. They slipped out to our truck to meet our dog and out back of her house see her dogs. They jumped in the buggy her uncle bought for her, too. He bought side-by-side buggy for her because she has never been allowed to ride a bicycle, Marshall Reigh said.
Round and round the five acres they went. She and my wife laughed nonstop.
Sydney is all about having fun, like any other kid. Her illness is a distraction, though it’s a pretty big one.
She has a Chiari malformation with a myriad of complications she’s suffered since age 3. It’s a condition that essentially leaves no space inside her skull for her brain and does not allow spinal fluid to escape. The body produces about a pint of that fluid each day. Chiari is a relatively rare condition, and Syd's case is unique among them, doctors have told her parents.
Most of her brain surgeries involved putting shunts into her skull to manage that fluid. Other procedures were designed to physically expand her skull.
The little girl who told us she sometimes likes to draw a picture and write a story after some of the books she’s read has had 50 fractures to her skull from various medical procedures, her father said.
Maybe someday she’ll write a book about that, or maybe she’ll become a neurosurgeon.
You’d think her parents would keep her in a bubble and label it “fragile.” But that’s just not Syd.
“What she needs physically and what she needs mentally are two entirely different things,” Marshall said. “When you know what she’s gone through and see her sitting here it’s hard to believe. Some of my landowners and other people will see me and her together and ask, ‘how’s your other daughter, the one with all the surgeries?’”
When we met, Syd already had spent 60 days of 2019 in the hospital, had survived her 28th brain surgery, and had fought off a staph infection, meningitis and mononucleosis.
“My friends are all tough guys, law enforcement guys, my brother used to be on a SWAT team, and they all are soft when it comes to this little girl. They can’t handle it,” Marshall Reigh said. “The landowner when she got her deer, he’s a big ol’ guy, and he was all tears.”
Things can change for the Reigh family at any moment. Marshall constantly reminds people of how precious is every day they can spend outdoors with a child.
“This is kind of how our lives are now, and you’re seeing the perfect example of it,” Marshall Reigh said before we parted company. “We’re out in the woods and we’re having fun this morning and then just now we’re sitting here eating and the neurosurgeon texts and says we’re going to be down there for two weeks. That’s just how it’s been, especially the past four years.”
“That’s why I like that deer so much. It’s such a big deal. It’s her day in the sun. When we’re outdoors like that nobody’s talking about Chiari or trying to put an I/V in her arm or telling her she can’t play softball or go out for recess with her friends. The outdoors is a different playing field for her. Mother Nature doesn’t ask you if you have a headache.”
Another reference on those purple bracelets and T-shirts worn by her friends is a bible verse, Isaiah 41:10.
So do not fear, for I am with you;
do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you and help you;
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
“She writes it on her arm every time before she goes into surgery,” her mom said.
In recent days the kid with the big buck survived her 29th and 30th brain surgeries and battled yet another infection. Halloween was an in-the-hospital affair.
She had a Wonder Woman costume.
Like Marshall Reigh says, spend time outdoors with a kid and cherish every chance you get.
Those moments are precious — and mighty strong.