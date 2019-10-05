ROGERS, Ark. — Motoring along with words swimming in the brain and white stripes zipping under the headlights on blacktop with a quarter moon floating in dark purple above can take the mind to unexpected places — good places, usually.
Often it is a stream, a pond or a lake where fish or fowl await.
This time it’s a McDonalds in northwest Arkansas — literally, for the 24-hour Wi-Fi connection.
The stop wasn’t planned, but the words would mold in a corner of my brain if left sitting there until next week. Best to take them out, so here with that inescapable smell of fast food mixed with restroom disinfectant, I’m clutching a hot coffee and calling a Friday night audible on this column.
The other stuff can wait until next week.
Scott Hood gets credit for this. The dedicated Trout Unlimited member invited me to attend the awards banquet of the national TU organization, which held its annual meeting at Rogers this week.
It was an offer I couldn’t refuse, not because he forced the issue but because he is one whose dedication is inspirational and it would be silly to miss out on an evening around the organization that inspires the inspirer.
Yes, it was a banquet like any old banquet, but somewhere between the cash bar and cheesecake and coffee, the spirit that flows from coldwater streams through the people captivated by those environments found its way into the atmosphere.
I rolled east on U.S. 412 expecting to meet some great people and have some basic banquet food, but instead I enjoyed a feast for the outdoors soul.
Hood received a national distinguished service award for leadership in this national nonprofit that is dedicated to protecting and restoring North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. His was one of a dozen similar awards issued on the evening.
A pair of more-than-notable Oklahomans was there, too. Dave and Emily Whitlock received a communications award. They have dedicated two lifetimes to conservation and educating others about fly-fishing.
Dave Whitlock has written a monthly column for TU’s Trout Magazine since 1983. In addition, he has written loads for any outdoors magazine you can name, written and illustrated several books, and guided, instructed and inspired untold thousands over five decades.
As Trout Unlimited CEO and President Chris Wood put it, “by far, and it’s not even close, they have the most encyclopedic knowledge not only of the sport but of the community of fly-fishing.”
Perhaps more importantly, he added, “what I love about Dave and Emily is how unfailingly kind they are.”
I can attest to that.
After the ceremony, a young man who I’d guess at about 60 years Dave’s junior turned around after shaking his hand and sported the smile of a teenager with a crush.
“I guess that completes my life,” he said.
Dave and Emily are rock stars.
At this banquet, a gold miner received an award and expressed his appreciation for the outdoors and talked about making things better. The representative of a once-small chapter from Montana talked about growing from a club with a dozen members at meetings to 250 and with a budget that in 10 years grew to $150,000 from $10,000.
“The more we give, the more we get,” he said.
The Whitlocks — the first couple to receive a leadership award — who have been married 47 years, humbly said they’ve shared decades of their love and built programs to help secure a future for the organization with “a little partnership that works across the board.”
A scientist informed the group, “We give conservation science, but you make it real on the ground. You are the voice.”
An engineer said, “Collaboration is trusting your fellow human beings.”
A standing ovation erupted for the Veterans Services award winner after she connected everyone in the room to a veteran by blood or close acquaintance and described how Veterans Service Partnership programs are “saving lives and saving families.”
“He’s a true believer,” — that’s how Chris Wood introduced Hood.
“It is hard to think of someone who has given more of himself and his family’s time than Scott,” he added, with the long list of the volunteer positions Hood has held with the local chapter and the national organization.
Hood challenged the crowd to consider what makes a leader and challenged it to inspire others. He likened it to being a salesperson.
“The common thread between leaders is that we’re all good sales people. We’re constantly selling people on believing in the possibilities — and then sometimes there are the perfect ideas ...” he said.
He spoke of his late father, a World War II veteran and a drummer in the Marine Corps Band: “On Guam and Iwo Jima, he didn’t have a drum, he had an M1 rifle and a stretcher. My dad was a stretcher bearer. He was a leader and any time I find opposition or disappointment, I remember the man he was.”
Hood pitched an idea for TU that holds for all conservationists and outdoors enthusiasts. It’s a message of passing it on.
For his group, he called it “Get One for TU.” The challenge is for every member to recruit one more, thereby doubling the size of the organization.
Wouldn’t that be something, for fly fishers, hunters, birders, hikers, campers, climbers, you name it, twice as many of us outdoors?
Emily Whitlock said if a person becomes a fly fisher they may know nothing about conservation, but in order to become a good fly fisher they will become one.
“You just passively become one because you have to learn what’s in the water, what’s in the food chain and the riparian areas and everything involved. So we need as many fly fishers as we can out on our waters,” she said. “And even if it gets a little crowded that’s OK because we are, you are, the vanguard, the forefront for protecting our waters.”
It’s true, and now I have a two-lane blacktop and moon to follow to ponder where some new young duck hunters are waiting for an experience to shape new lifetimes outdoors. That will be a good place, indeed.
Find your own road sometime soon — and someone to share it with.