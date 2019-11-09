Oh, here it is: time for cold winds, fingertips burning and hands going numb inside leather gloves with a grip on a smooth over-under 20-gauge, a dog that’s “birdy,” excitement building for an explosion of wild wings — and firing the gun into the air.
“No bird!” I’ll call to the dog. “Good boy, atta boy, no bird, no bird. Now let’s go hunt up some more.”
That’s the plan for at least one location this fall, anyway. Quail season opened Saturday and runs through Feb. 15. It suddenly occurs to me I’d have to check for sure on what is the daily bag limit I so seldom come anywhere near to reaching it.
Whiskey, my hunt-crazy yellow Labrador retriever, and I plan to hunt a friend’s ranch in north central Oklahoma to look for quail in coming weeks. The numbers there are questionable, so the plan is to enjoy the hunt, find what we find, shoot in the air for the dog’s benefit and let the birds go.
It’s good training for the dog over wild birds, and it’s a chance for us to see what birds — if any — might be around, enjoy some time with a friend, and walk a new piece of the country.
Most Oklahoma quail hunters can appreciate that kind of a day. It’s often what they do, even when they’re trying to find birds for the skillet. The opportunities to draw feathers on any given day might be few, but it’s really the hunt, the memories and the chance to enjoy some birds that really counts.
Tell Judkins, upland game biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, ended his recent 2019 quail season outlook with these words, “work some ground, trust your dog, and make a memory!”
Indeed.
Thirty years into the roadside surveys, Judkins reports there are 83 20-mile routes that are surveyed in August and October representing all counties except Tulsa and Oklahoma. The August counts give biologists an idea of breeding success, and October numbers tell them what recruitment for the fall hunting season looks like.
As expected, the heavy rain of early spring and summer had a big impact on birds almost statewide.
“That crazy amount of rain really impacted the first shot they had at putting chicks on the ground and, for lack of better terms, was pretty much a complete failure,” he said.
On the brighter side, successive nesting attempts saw better success — depending on the part of the state — and the early rains meant those youngsters had plenty of forbs, plenty of cover and plenty of insects to eat.
That held for most regions of the state, except southwest, which actually dipped back into drought status over the summer.
“Everyone was praying for the rain to stop and it worked there. The rain just shut off,” Judkins said.
Across the state all populations are below the 10-year average and the long-term trends, he said.
The short and long of the past decade had numbers dropping in the drought years around 2010, a very short spike in numbers peaking in 2016 with a quick drop, and then “numbers coming back up slightly” for 2019.
“There are definitely pockets where you can go get on birds,” Judkins said. “Are you going to work 10 coveys a day? Probably not, but you can go and work some quail and get some shots, absolutely, and that’s not just in the northwest. There are good pockets in the northeast, some that aren’t bad in the southeast, in just about any region of the state you can find some birds,” he said.
For the hunters who actually shoot — and hit — some quail, the wildlife department will have wing collection boxes out at several of the state wildlife management areas. The importance of participating in any study of these populations can’t be overstated.
Participation simply means sacrificing one good wing and filling out a short survey. The management areas that will have boxes are Beaver River, Canton, Cooper, Cross Timbers, Kaw, Packsaddle, Pushmataha and Sandy Sanders.
The study helps the department get a demographic of involved hunters, the types of habitat where they find hunting success, the ages and sex makeup of the harvest and the health of the birds.
Please, participate in the wing collections if you can, and if you’re just shooting in the air and watching the birds fly, trust me, that’s fun, too.